Two Prosecutors Killed in Qarabagh District of Kabul

Two prosecutors were killed and two others wounded when their vehicle came under the attack of unidentified gunmen in Qarabagh district of Kabul on Saturday, officials said.

The prosecutors were traveling from Kabul to their duty station in Bagram airfield, said Jamshid Rasooli, Spokesman of the Attorney General’s Office.

Azim Dil Agha, the Governor of Qarabagh district told Ariana News that the incident has taken place early this morning in the main road in Sabz-Sang village. Police have started investigation of the incident, the district Governor added.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility.

The security of Kabul – Parwan highway has recently deteriorated. Last month, a police investigator was killed in the Qarabagh district of Kabul province.