Two policemen killed in early morning Kabul explosion
Two policemen were killed and another wounded in an early morning magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city.
The incident happened in Khair Khana area, in PD11. Early reports indicate that an explosive device had been attached to the police Ranger vehicle.
In a separate attack, police confirmed two Afghan National Army soldiers were killed by unknown gunmen in Qala-e-Wazir, in Kabul on Tuesday night.
These two incidents come amid a continuous increase in incidents around the country.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for these attacks.
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
US President Donald Trump said on Monday night he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his election defeat to settle scores within his administration, Reuters reported.
Trump and Esper were known to have different opinions on a range of issues and had been particularly angered by Esper’s public opposition to Trump’s threats to use active duty military forces in the past few months to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Trump, said in a post on Twitter late Monday night that “Mark Esper has been terminated,” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense “with immediate effect”.
According to Reuters, the Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.
According to Reuters, the Pentagon had no immediate comment.
Sources said Esper had long been preparing for the prospect of his resignation or dismissal following last week’s election, particularly if Trump were to win a second term in office.
Trump has meanwhile steadfastly refused to acknowledge his election loss.
Blast Near University Gate in Wardak: Sources
Officials of Maidan Wardak province said an explosion happened near the entrance gate of Tabish University in Maidan Shar city on Monday evening.
According to officials Gheyas, a commander of Hezb-e-Islami party, who was a student of law at the political science faculty of the university, was killed in the blast and seven others were wounded.
Obaidullah Sahak, an official from the law and political science faculty of the Tabish University, said one student was killed and eight others wounded.
Wahidullah Akbarzoy, a secretary of Wardak provincial council told Ariana News that the main target was Gheyas, who has been killed.
On the other hand, a source from the Ministry of Interior said on condition of anonymity, to Ariana News, that Gheyas, the commander, has been killed and five other wounded in the blast.
The Hezb-e-Islami party has not yet commented.
