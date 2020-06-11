Latest News
Two policemen killed as Taliban attack village – Badakhshan
At least two policemen were killed and one other was wounded in clashes with the Taliban militants in Badakhshan province, a local official confirmed.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the clashes broke out after the insurgents attack the Ghaniwi village in the Warduj district of Badakhshan. The militants attacked the village at around p.m. Wednesday and continued until Thursday morning, Rohani said.
According to him, at least three Taliban fighters were killed and six others wounded as back-up troops deployed in the area.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the matter.
Badakhshan is among the insecure provinces of the country where the Taliban, Daesh, and Al-Qaida groups are actively operating in a number of its district.
MCIT’s new policy to boost telecommunications, Internet services
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology says it has developed a new policy to regulate telecommunications and Internet services.
This policy will help improve the quality of services by all telecommunications companies as well as it will lower the charges, MCIT said.
According to the Acting Minister of Communications, although the prices of some companies have been decreased, standard services have not been yet provided.
As per the new policy, state-owned companies will invest $175 million by the end of this year to improve the quality of services, he said.
The ministry also acknowledges that the infrastructure of state-owned companies is not standardized, and thus the government has decided to standardize them this year.
“Our goal is to create a new policy to provide better services to citizens and to invest plenty in state-owned companies,” said Fahim Hashemi, MCIT acting minister.
On the other hand, economists criticize the MCIT leadership, noting that the ministry has not been able to develop a good plan to provide standard services.
According to them, telecommunication and Internet services in Afghanistan are more unsustainable and expensive than in any other country.
“There has been a lot of investments in telecommunications, but standard services are not being provided to Afghans, which means that the strategies in this ministry are not efficient and capacity needs to be built,” said Hakimullah Sediqqi, an economist.
Experts point out that MCIT is one of the most important sectors in the body of the government, but it has not been able to bring the best out of it.
Experts: Government-Taliban should adopt flexibility to start Intra-Afghan talks
Experts are urging the Afghan government and the Taliban to step up their efforts to secure the release of prisoners in order to achieve a common goal so that the Intra-Afghan talks can begin as soon as possible.
After the government announced the release of 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban’s insistence on not initiating the Intra-Afghan talks until the release of 5,000 prisoners, experts are calling for flexibility and release of prisoners to a level that is acceptable to both sides.
It is also believed that the Taliban’s official stance – the release of 5,000 prisoners to start the Intra-Afghan Talks – will not change.
“The Taliban’s position is that under the Qatar agreement, 5,000 Taliban prisoners should be released so that they can enter into talks with the Afghan government,” said Khalil Safi, head of the Afghan Peace Center.
Meanwhile, a US senator says the United States, NATO, and the Afghan government should put pressure on the Taliban to subdue them.
Adam Kinzinger, a member of the US Congress, said that the only way that can work is for the Taliban to realize that they have no choice, and the United States, along with NATO and the Afghan government should pressurize them to comply.
It is worth noting that the Taliban has been underscoring that they will not negotiate unless all 5,000 prisoners are released by the government.
Peace efforts; Ambassador Khalilzad meets President Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with the US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, this afternoon.
Reportedly, in the meeting, they discussed some practical actions in the Afghan peace process.
The presidential palace said in a statement that the meeting focused on practical measures before the start of the Intra-Afghan negotiations, reduction in violence, and the commitment of the international community and neighboring countries to peace.
According to the statement, the president has emphasized that the basic demand of the Afghan people is peace and that the government has made it its priority.
It is noteworthy that Khalilzad has lately started his new round of efforts towards the starting of the intra-Afghan negotiations – he has just returned from his trip to Qatar and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff, after meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad, has also met with the president and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
In a statement, the Pakistani army has said that Qamar Bajwa’s talks with the Afghan leaders were focused on the necessary steps forward to facilitate the Intra-Afghan talks.
