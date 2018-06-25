Two Policemen Caught While Selling Weapons to Taliban

Two policemen have been arrested in Ghazni province in allegation of selling their weapons and military uniform to the Taliban insurgents, officials said Monday.

Provincial police chief Farid Ahmad Mashal said the suspects, who were in police ranks since a long time, were arrested red-handed.

The individuals were identified as Shaker and Safiullah who were responsible at police checkpoints in Ghazni City.

This comes as a week ago, two policemen were detained in the province in allegation of having connection with the Taliban militants.