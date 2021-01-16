Latest News
Two police personnel killed in targeted explosion in Kabul
At least two Afghan National Police (ANP) personnel were killed in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul on Saturday.
According to police the explosion happened in PD3 in Dehbore square area of Kabul.
Police said a Land Cruiser, belonging to Kabul Police Headquarters, had been targeted in the IED explosion.
One other ANP member was wounded in the explosion.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after a marked increase in targeted killings across the country – specifically against public figures, government workers, journalists and civil society members.
12 local police killed in Taliban attack in Herat
At least 12 members of Afghan local police were killed in an attack by Taliban “infiltrators” in Herat province, local officials confirmed Saturday.
Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walidaza said the incident occurred on Friday night in Ghorian district.
According to Walizada a delegation has arrived in the area to investigate the incident.
So far the Taliban has not commented.
Earlier sources in Herat province said three Taliban infiltrators killed at least 12 members of the local uprising forces, took their weapons, ammunition and fled the area.
Sources added that Taliban infiltrators had joined the force three nights ago.
Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) have rejected the proposed budget for the new fiscal year 1400 for the second time.
MPs said the second draft budget is also unbalanced and still does not address the issue of equal pay for government employees.
MPs said they will not approve the budget until the money has been allocated appropriately and that demands of the parliament regarding the equalizing of salaries are taken into account.
They said that the government also added two more articles to the draft budget which were not acceptable to them.
MPs first rejected the draft budget on December 30 citing “serious problems” which they said hinged on the disproportionate allocation of money to projects and emergency codes.
The draft budget was approved by the cabinet in November following adjustments in the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation, a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation; draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company); and the draft law on cadastre.
Concerns raised over govt official’s ‘involvement’ in Ghor journalist’s death
Media advocacy groups on Friday raised concerns over the safety of journalists after a Ghor provincial council member was killed in a skirmish with the National Directorate of Security (NDS) this week, who suspected him of having assassinated at least two public figures, including a journalist.
The NDS had been investigating Ezatullah Bek in connection with the recent assassinations of journalist Bismellah Adel, and deputy head of the provincial council Abdul Rahman Atshan.
“If high-ranking government officials are involved in the murder of journalists, it raises our concerns and those of our colleagues; we urge the national security and the government of Afghanistan to make public all documents of the involvement of this member of the provincial council and other cases should be considered the same,” said Siddiqullah Tawhidi, Director of Media Watch.
The General Directorate of National Security (NDS) says that Bek was killed on Thursday after a clash with national security forces in the center of Ghor.
One NDS member was also killed in the skirmish and another was injured, the NDS added.
According to the NDS, Bek had been involved in targeted assassinations, equipping and financing the Taliban, and he was suspected of collaborating with the Taliban to eliminate internal opponents.
The NDS meanwhile also published the confessions of a bodyguard as well as a member of Bek’s group. Both confessed to the assassination of Bismillah Adel and Abdul Rahman Atshan.
“Ehsanullah, who is the brother of Ezatullah, a member of the provincial council, repeatedly mentioned the name of a journalist Bismellah Adel and said that we should eliminate it,” said Nooruddin, a close ally of Ezatullah Bek.
“One morning Ehsan, the brother of Ezatullah, who is the commander of 20 Taliban, came to the back of the house and told us to take the mine (IED). We took the mine and stuck it on Abdul Rahim Rezazadah’s car,” said Rezwanullah, a bodyguard of Ezatullah Bek.
This latest development comes after a marked increase in targeted killings across the country – specifically against journalists and civil society members.
