Two Pilgrims Arrested at Kabul Airport on Charges of Drug Smuggling

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2019)

Two suspects were detained in Kabul international airport for smuggling more than eight kilograms of narcotics to Saudi Arabia, police said on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA), a husband and wife posing themselves as Umrah pilgrims were detained on Thursday while they were smuggling 8.5KG drugs to Saudi Arabia.

The drugs were skillfully embedded inside shampoo bottles, soaps, towels, prayer mat, Ihram clothing, bed sheets, and other items, the statement added.

In the past, many drug smugglers had been arrested from the airports in Afghanistan, but this is the first time two pilgrims detained on charges of drug trafficking.