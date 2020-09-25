Two people killed in shooting at wedding party in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2020)

At least eight Taliban militants were killed and 11 more wounded in a clash with the Afghan forces in southern Kandahar provinces, police confirmed.

The incident took place in Takhta Pul district of Kandahar province on Thursday night.

Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Ariana News that the clash started after dozens of insurgents attacked a security checkpoint of the Afghan Security Forces.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces have also sustained casualties in the skirmish.

Barakzai stated that three policemen were killed and four others wounded in the battle.

The Taliban yet comment in this regard.

The Taliban have increased attacks of the Afghan forces across the country.

At least 64 Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ASDF) members have been killed in several days of clashes in central Uruzgan province.

Uruzgan officials confirmed the incident, saying that the center of the Gizab district of the province has been under besieging by the Taliban militants for several days. As well as the insurgents have launched coordinated attacks on Dihrawood in the past two days.

The officials have warned that the two districts would collapse to the hands of the Taliban if the government does not send reinforcement.