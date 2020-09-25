Latest News
Two people killed in shooting at wedding party in Kabul
At least two people killed as the result of a shooting at a wedding party in PD^15 of Kabul city on Friday night, police confirmed.
The security officials confirm the incident.
Police said the incident happened over the personal dispute, adding that the perpetrators have arrested by police.
Police said an investigation underway about the incident.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses say that five people were killed in the shooting.
Regional consensus crucial to Afghan Peace Negotiations: SAARC
Foreign Ministers of SAARC member states have emphasized the importance of the regional consensus for the success of the Afghan Peace Negotiations (APN).
In the SAARC Information meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held virtually on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Acting Foreign Minster Mohmmad Haneef Atmar thanked SAARC member-states for their support to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
According to a statement released on Friday, Atmar called on the participating countries to extend necessary support to Afghanistan for achieving “a humanitarian ceasefire between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, based on the relevant UN Security Council Resolution.”
“Atmar stressed that the humanitarian ceasefire would help enable relevant institutions of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to provide medical services to the affected communities living throughout Afghanistan,” the statement read.
FM @MHaneefAtmar virtually participated at the #SAARC Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held on the sidelines of the #UNGA. Foreign Ministers welcomed the start of the Afghan Peace Negotiations & stressed the importance of regional consensus for its success. pic.twitter.com/V4549d1P15
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) September 25, 2020
The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is the regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical union of states in South Asia.
Its member states are Afghanistan, joined the organization in 2007, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Eight militants killed in Kandahar clash
At least eight Taliban militants were killed and 11 more wounded in a clash with the Afghan forces in southern Kandahar provinces, police confirmed.
The incident took place in Takhta Pul district of Kandahar province on Thursday night.
Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Ariana News that the clash started after dozens of insurgents attacked a security checkpoint of the Afghan Security Forces.
Meanwhile, the Afghan forces have also sustained casualties in the skirmish.
Barakzai stated that three policemen were killed and four others wounded in the battle.
The Taliban yet comment in this regard.
The Taliban have increased attacks of the Afghan forces across the country.
At least 64 Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ASDF) members have been killed in several days of clashes in central Uruzgan province.
Uruzgan officials confirmed the incident, saying that the center of the Gizab district of the province has been under besieging by the Taliban militants for several days. As well as the insurgents have launched coordinated attacks on Dihrawood in the past two days.
The officials have warned that the two districts would collapse to the hands of the Taliban if the government does not send reinforcement.
Gizab, Dihrawood districts in Uruzgan on verge of collapse: officials
The center of Gizab district of Uruzgan province has been under besieging by the Taliban militants for several days, local officials said Friday.
According to the officials, thousands of Taliban insurgents have launched offensives to capture Gizab and Dihrawood districts.
So far, 64 security forces have been killed in the clashes with the militants in the Gizab district.
The officials added that the casualties in the Dihrawood district yet to be determined.
The local officials urged for immediate reinforcements and help, saying that both districts are on the verge of collapse.
Meanwhile, residents also said that the Afghan forces yet to evacuate the civilians from the frontline.
It comes as the Taliban have intensified attacks against the government forces across the country since the start of the peace talks in Doha.
Earlier this week, the Taliban militants had killed at least 28 Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) members after they surrendered in Gizab district.
The Taliban, however, had denied the claims and said the security forces were killed in a skirmish.
