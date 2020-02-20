Two people die of coronavirus – Iran

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2020)

Two people have died, Wednesday, in Iran after testing positive for the coronavirus in Qom city of Iran.

An Iranian health official has told news agencies that both victims were senior citizens of the country.

“Two elderly people have died due to coronavirus in the city of Qom…the two victims had suffered acute lung infections due to their infection with the coronavirus,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran’s health minister said.

The official did not provide further details about the exact age and the gender of the victims.

The coronavirus was detected in Deceber, 2019 in Wuhan city of China. So far more than 2000 people have lost their lives in China and more than 75000 other have been infected to the virus across the globe.

Meanwhile, eight death reported outside the mainland China.