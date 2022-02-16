Latest News
Two people arrested for Kapisa shooting
Two military personnel and three other civilians have been killed in a shooting, by unidentified gunmen, on a car carrying relatives of a former commander, Habib Afghan, officials in Kabul confirmed.
“The incident took place two nights ago in the Jamal Agha area of the district of Kapisa on February 14,” tweeted Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to Mujahid, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and an investigation is being carried out.
“Such actions are the work of the enemies, which want to harm the peace of the people,” he added.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
IEA meets with EU delegates to discuss wide range of issues, including education
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Tuesday with the European Union representatives in Doha, Qatar, to discuss a number of issues including the right to education for women.
Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, said in a series of tweets that the Afghan delegation referred to the opening of universities for men and women and its commitment to reopening primary and secondary schools for boys and girls no later than March – across the country.
The Afghan delegation highlighted the right of men and women to education, said Niklasson adding that the IEA also stressed the important role women could play in the development of a self-reliant Afghanistan.
“The Afghan delegation confirmed that legislation in place, on 15 August, was still in place pending the results of a legislative review.”
“We expressed grave concern about enforced disappearances and unlawful arrests, and about women being mistreated by police during peaceful demonstrations,” Niklasson added.
He stated: “We also pointed to the lack of political representation and the systematic denial of the rights of women and minorities.”
The EU, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of “unimpeded access for humanitarian aid via INGOs and UN partners and respect for International Humanitarian Law.”
Niklasson stated that the EU remains committed to the Afghan people in Afghanistan.
He added that the EU is distributing 500 million euros in assistance through UN and NGOs focusing on food, health, WASH and protection, education, and livelihood.
“The two delegations agreed to continue the dialogue through physical and virtual meetings,” he said.
IEA marks 33rd anniversary of the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan
Today, 15 February 2022 marks the 33rd anniversary of the defeat and withdrawal of the former Soviet Army from Afghanistan.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday acknowleged the victory in a statement and said it was “a glorious day in the history of Afghanistan”.
“The freedom and identity of countries depend on their efforts and masterpieces. Afghans have tested positive in this field three times in the last century, taking back and protecting the freedom and independence of their country,” the IEA’s statement read.
The IEA also stated that “our country has just been liberated from occupation for the third time”, which shows that “the feeling of freedom among Afghans is strong and they have a strong will to defend their religion and country”.
“We hope that the aggressor countries have learned many lessons from the invasions and the re-liberation of the Afghans in the last century and leave the path of enmity and hostility with our nation,” read the statement.
According to the statement, Afghans are a “peaceful and secure people but every time their peace and security has been turned into a war by foreign aggression, opportunities have been taken away from them”.
“We do not want to invade any country’s territory and we want other countries to respect each other and live in security,” the statement read.
Calling on Afghans, the IEA said that Afghans must remain vigilant against any conspiracies and plots and follow in the footsteps of their ancestors and defend the freedom and independence of their country.
Thirty-three years ago, on 15 February 1989, the former Soviet Union announced its complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, ending a nine-year war that claimed the lives of millions of Afghans.
In 1979 the Soviet Union entered then neighboring Afghanistan in the hope of shoring up the newly-established pro-Soviet regime in Kabul. Quickly almost 100,000 Soviet Union soldiers took control of major cities and highways around the country, but war soon broke out with the rise of the Mujahideen.
The war lasted nine years and, in that time, an estimated one million civilians, including children, were killed, along with 90,000 Mujahideen fighters, more than 20,000 Afghan troops and over 14,000 Soviet soldiers.
Defense ministry urges Afghan military students abroad to return home
Afghanistan Acting Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid said Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) continues working to form a 110,000-member army.
In an interview with a state-owned media outlet, Mujahid stated around 80,000 have been enrolled to join the Afghan new army.
Mujahid also called on Afghan students who went abroad for military training to return home. He also called on former government officers to resume their jobs.
“The country is expected to have a 110,000-member army in the future. I call on all military students who were sent abroad for training by the former government to return to the country and take part in the development of their homeland,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid, meanwhile, denied Pakistan’s claims that Afghanistan land is being used against Islamabad, stating that Kabul has pledged that it does not allow militant groups to operate inside Afghanistan against foreign countries.
“I reject this [claims] and we have promised the world that Afghanistan will not be used against anyone. If the world remains committed, we assure all countries that our land will not be used against them,” Mujahid added.
He noted that ISIS-K militants are not a threat to Afghanistan security as the group has been repressed in the country.
