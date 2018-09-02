Two Pakistani Daesh Commanders Surrender to Security Forces in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: September 02, 2018 6:25 pm)

Two top Pakistani Daesh commanders along with their families surrendered to Afghan security forces in Nangarhar on Sunday, the governor’s spokesperson said.

Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman of Nangarhar governor said the two key members of the Daesh group are identified as Sajad and Sidiqullah.

The surrendered Daesh commanders declared that they worked for the group for at least four years and carried out anti-government activities in the province.

They said that Pakistani, Iranian, Turkish, Uzbeks are among the fighters activating in the Daesh group.

Sidiqullah claimed that the terrorism trainings and military equipment are given to Daesh fighters in Pakistan.

He noted that they have killed many innocent people by the orders of their leaders.

The two key members of Daesh group are from Arkozay Agency area of Pakistan who came to Afghanistan with Hafiz Saeed, the former leader of Daesh to Afghanistan four years ago.

This comes as Khogyani stated that foreign citizens have presence in the ranks of Daesh group.