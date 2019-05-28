Two Pakistani Among Four Militants Killed in Farah Airstrike

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2019)

At least four Taliban militants including two Pakistani citizens were killed in an airstrike by the Resolute Support forces in Farah province, local officials said on Tuesday.

Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for Farah police chief told Ariana News that the air operation was conducted at Jangle Siyah, Dari name, area of Balabolok district of the province on Monday night.

According to Mohib, four insurgents including two Pakistani terrorists were killed and two others wounded in the raid.

During the operation, two Taliban drug labs were also destroyed, he added.

Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Ahmadi, a spokesman to the Afghan army in Farah told Ariana News that a Taliban weapon cache was also destroyed during the airstrike.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.