Two new COVID-19 cases tested positive – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2020)

In the last 24 hours, two new cases of coronavirus have been tested positive in Herat, Afghanistan.

Bith these patients have recently been returned from Iran.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan raised to 24 — Herat 15, Samangan 3, Logar 2, Badghis, Kapisa, Balkh, Daikundi 1 each.

So far, 390 suspicious cases have been tested in Afghan laboratories out of which, 24 have tested positive, and 366 others negative.

This comes as 30 other possible cases of the disease are being tested, and the results will be revealed soon.