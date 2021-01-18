Two more explosions rattle Kabul amid growing outcry

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2021)

Kabul was rattled by two explosions on Monday morning, amid a surge in targeted killings and attempted assassinations that have prompted a strong outcry among the international community.

The first explosion on Monday happened at around 8:37 am when an IED was detonated against a vehicle in the Sarak-e-Shura area in PD3 of Kabul city.

Police said the vehicle targeted belonged to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, but that there were no casualties.

The Ministry, however, rejected the report stating that the vehicle belonged to the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA).

Less than two hours later, a second IED detonated in the Khairkhana area in PD11 in Kabul – also targeting a vehicle.

Police stated there were no casualties and no further details were provided as to who the vehicle belonged to.

This comes a day after two female Supreme Court judges were gunned down in a targeted killing in Kabul city – a move that sparked a wide outcry.

The US condemned Sunday’s targeted killing and called for a prompt investigation.

The US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson blamed the Taliban for the attack stating, “the Taliban should understand that such actions for which it bears responsibility outrage the world and must cease if peace is to come to Afghanistan.”

The UK also spoke out and called for a thorough investigation.

“The continued targeting of Afghan civilians who are working to make the country safer, fairer, and more secure is abhorrent. We must see transparent investigations into the assassination of two female judges in Kabul today and an urgent ceasefire,” the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted.

No group claims responsibility for the ongoing attacks but some government officials repeatedly blame the Taliban. However the Taliban has stated in the past that it is not involved in these attacks.