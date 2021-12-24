COVID-19
Two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan
Two million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US, Austria, and Italy arrived in Afghanistan this week, the UNICEF said in a tweet.
“We thank our donors for helping us keep health workers, teachers, and vulnerable groups safe,” UNICEF tweeted.
The assistance was provided through COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated: “The first tranche of 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Afghanistan today, adding to the 3.3M the U.S. previously provided via COVAX.”
“We are committed to supporting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, which includes providing safe and effective vaccines to save lives,” he added.
Salam, a member of the UNICEF team in Afghanistan, stated that the assistance was very essential as “Afghanistan is going through a very difficult humanitarian crisis.”
“Without these vaccines we could not be able to help our health workers, to make sure children and mothers are safe,” Salam said.
COVID-19
China’s Xian locks down its million residents as COVID-19 cases rise
The Chinese city of Xian has imposed tight curbs on outbound travel and commuting within the city, putting its 13 million residents in a lockdown as a new COVID-19 outbreak sees community cases tick higher.
The daily count of domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections with confirmed symptoms in Xian has increased for six consecutive days since December 17, Reuters reported.
That brings the total number of local cases to more than 200 between 9 and 22 December, smaller than many outbreaks outside of China. No infection caused by the Omicron variant has been detected in Xian.
Consistent with Beijing’s stance that no flare-up can be allowed to spread, Xian has made it difficult for residents to leave.
Starting Thursday, only one person in each Xian household can go out for necessary shopping every two days, while other family members must stay home unless they have essential jobs.
All domestic flights to and from Xian previously scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled, according to data provided by Variflight. Outbound flights from Xian for Friday are still available, online travel booking apps show.
The city has run at least two rounds of mass testing.
A few other local regions, such as Sichuan province and Chongqing city, demanded people who had recently visited Xian to be quarantined for up to 14 days before they could travel freely.
There were no new deaths, leaving the national death toll at 4,636.
Mainland China had 100,644 confirmed cases as of December 22, including both local ones and those found among international travelers.
COVID-19
WHO experts recommend third dose of Novavax COVID vaccine for people with health issues
Novavax (NVAX.O) said on Tuesday the World Health Organization’s (WHO) panel of experts had recommended a third dose of its vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for immunocompromised persons, Reuters reported.
The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, issued a series of recommendations, including the use of the vaccine in persons with comorbidities, breastfeeding women, and those living with HIV.
According to Reuters after reviewing Novavax data the independent experts said the vaccine could be used in pregnant women if the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks.
On Friday, the WHO issued an emergency use listing to Novavax’s vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, paving the way for its use in low- and middle-income countries where rollout has been much slower than in Europe.
Novavax said on Monday it had received the WHO’s emergency use listing for the company’s own version of the vaccine, which it will distribute in Europe and other markets, read the report.
The company also said on Tuesday it had begun administering its first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 in a late-stage trial, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
WHO sounds warning over fast-spreading Omicron
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, Reuters reported.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be “unwise” to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.
“… with the numbers going up, all health systems are going to be under strain,” Soumya Swaminathan told Geneva-based journalists.
According to the report the variant is successfully evading some immune responses, she said, meaning that the booster programmes being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems.
“There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing.
“And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected,” Tedros said.
Their comments echoed the finding of study by Imperial College London, which said last week the risk of reinfection was more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta.
WHO officials said however that other forms of immunity vaccinations may prevent infection and disease, Reuters reported.
While the antibody defences from some actions have been undermined, there has been hope that T-cells, the second pillar of an immune response, can prevent severe disease by attacking infected human cells.
WHO expert Abdi Mahamud added: “Although we are seeing a reduction in the neutralisation antibodies, almost all preliminary analysis shows T-cell mediated immunity remains intact, that is what we really require.”
However, highlighting how little is known about how to handle the new variant that was only detected last month, Swaminathan also said: “Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals will not work with Omicron.”
She gave no details as she referred to the treatments that mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Some drug makers have suggested the same.
ENDING THE PANDEMIC
In the short term, Tedros said that holiday festivities would in many places lead to “increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths” and urged people to postpone gatherings, read the report.
“An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled,” he said.
But the WHO team also offered some hope to a weary world facing the new wave that 2022 would be the year that the pandemic, which already killed more than 5.6 million people worldwide, would end.
It pointed towards the development of second and third generation vaccines, and the further development of antimicrobial treatments and other innovations.
“(We) hope to consign this disease to a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, that is easily treated,” Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert, told the briefing.
“If we can keep virus transmission to minimum, then we can bring the pandemic to an end.”
However Tedros also said China, where the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first detected at the end of 2019, must be forthcoming with data and information related to its origin to help the response going forward, read the report.
“We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to push harder because we should learn from what happened this time in order to (do) better in the future,” Tedros said.a
