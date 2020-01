(Last Updated On: January 24, 2020)

Baghlan Police, 23rd Jan evening, arrested two men on charges of trafficking some 14.5 kg of drugs, known as heroin, in Pol-e Khomri city.

Ahmad Jawid Basharat, the Baghlan police spokesperson, says that the drug was hidden in a truck and was going to be transported to Kabul.

The police of Baghlan praises the performance of the counter narcotics department of Baghlan and adds that the department’s achievements have increased remarkably.