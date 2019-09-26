Two Members of Public Uprising Forces Killed in Paktia

An explosion killed two members of public uprising forces in Paktia province on Thursday, a security official said.

The incident took place in Hassan Khail area of Sayed Karam district at around one o’clock this afternoon.

Sardar Wali Tabasom, the provincial police chief told Ariana News that the incident happened as a result of a roadside bomb explosion.

He said two public uprising forces were killed in the blast.

Meanwhile, a magnetic bomb went off near Ghani’s campaign office in southern Kandahar province on Thursday.

Initial reports suggested that the blast has left no casualties.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attacks.

This comes as Afghan security forces have deployed around the country to ensure a secure environment for the upcoming presidential elections which is due on September 28.