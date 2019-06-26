Two Leading Candidates To Run For Parliament Speaker

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2019)

On the third round of election over the seat of parliament speaker, none of the candidates were able to secure the fifty plus one vote.

Sediq Ahmad Osmani, Khan Agha Rezaee, Khan Mohammad Wardak, and Abdul Sattar Hussaini were the four lawmakers who nominated themselves for the seat.

“I promise that I will represent from Pashtun, Tajik, Hazara and Uzbak tribes and I want to serve you as a Muslim for the people of Afghanistan,” MP Rezaee said.

“If we don’t have a competent administrative board we will fail to perform our tasks. There is a need for an experienced House Speaker,” MP Sediq Ahmad Osmani said.

Meanwhile, the other two candidates also vowed to serve if elected.

At the end of two round of voting, none of the candidates won the majority of votes to become the parliament speaker.

The fourth round of election is expected to be held between Mir Rahman Rahmani and Khan Mohammad Wardak who secured most votes in the last three elections.