Two killed in Taliban car bomb attack in Herat

At least two members of the public uprising forces were killed and four others were wounded in a Taliban attack in Herat province, local residents said.

The attack took place at around 2 am in Ghorian district in Herat province following a car bomb explosion close to police HQ and a public uprising forces’ outpost, Sayed Wahid Qatali, the provincial governor said.

One of the wounded is in critical condition, he said.

Qatali said that forces targeted an explosive-laden vehicle belonging to the Taliban before it could reach it’s target.

The governor said that after the car bomb exploded, a fierce clash broke out between security forces and the Taliban, and as a result, 15 Taliban militants were killed and three others were wounded.

The air force also assisted security forces in the area, officials said.

Locals say there was widespread damage to their homes and shops.

In the past month, armed Taliban have targeted security checkpoints in Herat four times with car bombs – leaving mostly civilian casualties.

The Taliban has not yet commented.