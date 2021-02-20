Latest News
Two killed in Kabul IED explosions
Two IED blasts rattled Kabul city early Saturday morning, leaving at least two people killed.
The first blast targeted a vehicle in Darulaman Road in PD6 of Kabul city at 8 a.m. Saturday.
At least two people were wounded in the explosion, police said.
Just 15 minutes later another IED hit a vehicle in the Kart-e-Parwan area in PD4 of the city, police added.
According to police, two people were killed in the blast.
No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday.
The US State Department said in a statement on Friday that President Joe Biden signed the instrument to bring the United States back into the Paris Agreement on January 20.
Nearly 200 countries across the world have adopted the Paris pact, the landmark international accord to limit global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Today, the United States 🇺🇸 re-joined the #ParisAgreement – the international response to the climate crisis.
But what exactly is the Paris Agreement? And how does it work? pic.twitter.com/JOnm9s7iRf
— UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) February 19, 2021
According to the US State Department, the Paris Agreement’s purpose is “both simple and expansive: to help us all avoid catastrophic planetary warming and to build resilience around the world to the impacts from climate change we already see.”
“Now, as momentous as our joining the Agreement was in 2016 — and as momentous as our rejoining is today — what we do in the coming weeks, months, and years is even more important,” the statement said.
“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be “add-ons” in our foreign policy discussions. Addressing the real threats from climate change and listening to our scientists is at the center of our domestic and foreign policy priorities,” the statement read.
“It is vital in our discussions of national security, migration, international health efforts, and in our economic diplomacy and trade talks.”
“We are reengaging the world on all fronts, including at the President’s April 22nd Leaders’ Climate Summit. And further out, we very much looking forward to working with the United Kingdom and other nations around the world to make COP26 a success,” the statement concluded.
Former US President Donald Trump in 2017 announced his intention to withdraw the US from the treaty and officially notified the United Nations in 2019.
The US officially left the agreement on November 4, 2020.
FM Atmar to discuss bilateral relations, Afghan peace with his Russian counterpart
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar will visit Moscow, the capital of Russia to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said at her weekly briefing on Thursday, “On February 24-27, 2021, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammed Haneef Atmar will visit Moscow for talks with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov and other officials.”
Atmar would discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, as well as peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and the need to counter the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking, Zakharova said.
“Russia lays emphasis on the promotion of national reconciliation in Afghanistan and the cessation of the long-standing armed conflict in the country,” she said.
“We are consistently advocating for the development of Afghanistan as a peaceful, independent, and neutral state, free of terrorism and drugs, and having good relations with its neighbors, the other countries in the region, and the rest of the world,” Zakharova noted.
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
The NASA Perseverance rover landed on Mars Thursday, after a 203-day journey traversing 472 million kilometers.
The Perseverance, the most advanced car-sized robot ever sent to the Red Planet, was launched July 30, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States.
Just minutes after the rover safely landed on Mars, the spacecraft sent back the first two images of the Red Planet.
Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X
— NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021
The mission will look for signs of past microbial life and collect rock and soil samples for eventual return to Earth.
NASA said in a statement, “the size of a car, the 2,263-pound (1,026-kilogram) robotic geologist and astrobiologist will undergo several weeks of testing before it begins its two-year science investigation of Mars Jezero Crater.”
“While the rover will investigate the rock and sediment of Jezero’s ancient lakebed and river delta to characterize the region’s geology and past climate, a fundamental part of its mission is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. To that end, the Mars Sample Return campaign, being planned by NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), will allow scientists on Earth to study samples collected by Perseverance to search for definitive signs of past life using instruments too large and complex to send to the Red Planet,” the statement read.
Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA stated that “Because of today’s (Thursday) exciting events, the first pristine samples from carefully documented locations on another planet are another step closer to being returned to Earth.”
“Perseverance is the first step in bringing back rock and regolith from Mars. We don’t know what these pristine samples from Mars will tell us. But what they could tell us is monumental – including that life might have once existed beyond Earth,” Zurbuchen said.
“Every time we do a launch or we do a landing, we get two plans. One plan is the one we want to do, and then there’s that second plan.” – #NASAScience‘s @Dr_ThomasZ celebrates a successful #CountdownToMars landing by ripping up the contingency plan. pic.twitter.com/pexxK5a07d
— NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021
