Two killed in a targeted attack on university bus in Baghlan

Two people were killed and four more were wounded in a targeted attack by gunmen on a bus carrying lecturers from Baghlan University on Tuesday morning, sources said.

According to the source a student and the driver were killed.

The source added that four lecturers were also wounded in the attack.

Abdul Qadir Mahan, head of Baghlan University confirmed the attack and said the lecturers had been taken to hospital.

Ahmad Javid Basharat, spokesman for Baghlan police said they have started an investigation into the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

This comes after a government staff bus came under attack in Kabul on Monday in an IED explosion that killed at least three women.