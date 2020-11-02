Two Killed, four wounded in Kabul and Paktia provinces

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2020)

At least two people were killed and four others wounded in separate explosions in Kabul and Paktia provinces, security officials said Monday.

Paktia’s acting police chief Lotfullah Kamran said a car bomb targeted a checkpoint manned by uprising forces in Rohani Baba district of Pakita late Sunday night.

According to Kamran at least two people were killed and two others were wounded.

Clashes are still ongoing. He said the Taliban had carried out the attack and had so far suffered heavy casualties.

However, no group including the Taliban has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Kabul at least two people were wounded in Kabul after a Toyota Hilux vehicle was targeted in an IED explosion in Khwaja Sabz Posh, PD16 of Kabul on Monday morning.

Police confirmed the incident but no further details were provided.

These two incidents are just more in a string of explosions and attacks that have continued to plague the country since the start of peace talks in Doha in September.

The talks however, have all but stalled amid ongoing disputes over the framework of the negotiations going forward. This has raised concern among Afghans who fear talks might fail.

In line with this, political parties and movements in Afghanistan said Sunday that since the start of peace talks in Doha the violence has escalated across the country.

These parties warn the people of Afghanistan will stage a national uprising if talks between negotiating teams fail.