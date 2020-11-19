Latest News
Two killed, 20 Wounded in Kandahar Motorbike Bombing
At least two civilians were killed, and 20 people were wounded in a motorbike bombing in southern Kandahar province, a local official said Thursday.
Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for Kandahar Police told Ariana News that an explosive-laden motorbike was detonated in PD^3 of Kandahar city on Thursday evening.
Barakzai stated the blast occurred close to a police checkpoint. He added that the deputy police chief of PD^3 of Kandahar city and a policeman were wounded in the explosion.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Latest News
Progress Made at Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Doha: Sources
Sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that both negotiating teams have made progress in the procedural plan mapping out the way forward for peace talks.
According to sources the progress will soon be shared by both sides.
This comes as intra-Afghan peace talks hit a deadlock a few weeks ago as both sides appeared inflexible.
The Presidential Palace said that President Ashraf Ghani had a discussion over the phone with the Amir of Qatar on Wednesday.
“We hope that the peace talks result in a conclusion. We demand a ceasefire as the people also want this,” said Dawakhan Minapal, deputy spokesman for the palace.
On the other hand, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the high council for national reconciliation, discussed Afghan peace process with Turkish officials today.
The German government on Wednesday also warned US President Donald Trump that his planned drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan risks putting peace and progress in the country in danger.
“Our serious concern is that a premature withdrawal could jeopardize the negotiation process [between the Afghan government and the Taliban], create a security vacuum and jeopardize the progress achieved in Afghanistan,” German foreign ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters during a briefing in Berlin.
Afghan government and Taliban started peace talks in Doha two months ago but still the negotiating teams were discussing two differences in the procedural talks.
Latest News
Ghani and Khan both state importance of comprehensive ceasefire
President Ashraf Ghani said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan’s prime minister came with a message that violence is not the answer to the current situation.
Ghani also called Khan’s visit to Kabul a historic trip.
According to Ghani “the demand of Afghan people is for a comprehensive ceasefire.”
عمران خان، نخست وزير پاكستان كه به دعوت رسمي دولت جمهوري اسلامي افغانستان، ساعت پيش به كابل رسيد، طي مراسمي در ارگ رياست جمهوري مورد استقبال رئيس جمهور غني، قرار گرفت. pic.twitter.com/WZeHXPuzLo
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) November 19, 2020
Pakistan’s prime minister also said that the country will accelerate its efforts to reduce violence in Afghanistan.
“The people of Afghanistan want peace and have suffered for the past four decades,” said Imran Khan.
“Afghan Peace is pertinent to regional economic development and connectivity,” Imran Khan said.
Khan reiterated that despite Qatar talks, violence levels are still high in Afghanistan.
According to Khan, people on both sides of the border want peace and because of this Pakistan will make every effort for peace in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Qureshi Meets with Atmar, Discusses Peace Process in Kabul
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Kabul and discussed the Afghan peace process and regional security.
Qureshi said at the meeting that Pakistan has always supported the negotiating process for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
He said peace in Afghanistan is important for peace and stability of the region.
Qureshi also said Pakistan appreciated the fact that the world acknowledged Islamabad’s stance on peace and recognized its ability to play a facilitating role in negotiations.
The success of the Afghan peace process is imperative for durable peace in Afghanistan, he added.
Atmar in turn said Afghanistan appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to help make the Afghan peace process work.
Qureshi and Atmar met at a separate meeting on Thursday in Kabul during Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s day-long trip to the country.
Two killed, 20 Wounded in Kandahar Motorbike Bombing
Progress Made at Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Doha: Sources
Ghani and Khan both state importance of comprehensive ceasefire
Qureshi Meets with Atmar, Discusses Peace Process in Kabul
Pakistan Prime Minister lands in Kabul, will meet with Ghani
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
United States records new daily record for COVID-19 cases
Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
Corona: Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
- Latest News5 days ago
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive
- Latest News3 days ago
Intl community aid to Afghanistan may be cut off: Atmar
- Latest News4 days ago
MoFA rejects Pakistan’s claims of India using Afghan soil to plot attacks
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan Gardeners Need Markets, Storages
- Latest News3 days ago
One arrested, one killed in connection with Kabul University attack