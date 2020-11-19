Two killed, 20 Wounded in Kandahar Motorbike Bombing

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2020)

Sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that both negotiating teams have made progress in the procedural plan mapping out the way forward for peace talks.

According to sources the progress will soon be shared by both sides.

This comes as intra-Afghan peace talks hit a deadlock a few weeks ago as both sides appeared inflexible.

The Presidential Palace said that President Ashraf Ghani had a discussion over the phone with the Amir of Qatar on Wednesday.

“We hope that the peace talks result in a conclusion. We demand a ceasefire as the people also want this,” said Dawakhan Minapal, deputy spokesman for the palace.

On the other hand, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the high council for national reconciliation, discussed Afghan peace process with Turkish officials today.

The German government on Wednesday also warned US President Donald Trump that his planned drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan risks putting peace and progress in the country in danger.

“Our serious concern is that a premature withdrawal could jeopardize the negotiation process [between the Afghan government and the Taliban], create a security vacuum and jeopardize the progress achieved in Afghanistan,” German foreign ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters during a briefing in Berlin.

Afghan government and Taliban started peace talks in Doha two months ago but still the negotiating teams were discussing two differences in the procedural talks.