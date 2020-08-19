Latest News
Two killed, 11 wounded in Baghlan mine blast
At least two Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 people, including four civilians and seven security personnel, were wounded in a roadside mine blast in northern Baghlan Province.
Police said that the incident has taken place on a road in the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri city on Wednesday morning.
At least four civilians were among the wounded people, police confirmed.
Baghlan police, however, did not provide further details.
Meanwhile, sources told Ariana News that the mine struck a vehicle of the NDS forces in the area, adding that more of the victims were NDS personnel.
The provincial health officials stated all the victims were taken to the hospitals.
Muhibullah Habib, Head of Provincial Health Directorate told Ariana News: “two dead bodies and 11 wounded individuals including two civilians, a woman, and a man, have been transferred to the provincial public hospital.”
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a separate incident, at least two people were killed and two more wounded in two separate explosions in Kabul on Wednesday morning after magnetic IEDs under cars were detonated.
The Interior Ministry confirmed the incident saying that the first one hit a police vehicle in PD^12 at around 6:45 a.m. and the other struck a car that belonged to the Education Ministry in PD^5 at around 8:07 a.m. today in which a senior official of the ministry was killed.
According to the ministry, two people were killed and two others injured in the explosions.
The Ministry of Education has confirmed that Dr. Abdulbaqi Amin, the head of its scientific council and a prominent figure in education circles was a victim of today’s blasts in Kabul
It comes as on Tuesday, at least 14 rockets hit the capital Kabul city as Afghanistan marked the 101st anniversary of its independence.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that three people including a civilian were killed and 16 other including six civilians were injured in the strikes.
No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s IED explosions but Daesh claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s rocket attack.
Business
Iran to export $3 billion in non-oil goods to Afghanistan this fiscal
The Chairman of Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Hossein Salimi, said Tuesday his country is expecting this year’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan to top $3 billion.
He said their forecasts indicate that by March 20 next year, the end of their fiscal year, the value of exports would have reached this mark.
“According to the studies, it is anticipated that Iran will export $3 billion worth of non-oil goods to Afghanistan before the end of the current year,” Salimi told Iranian media.
He said that recent problems at the Milak border crossing into Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province had been resolved.
According to him, “there was a problem for fueling trucks at Milak border but presently, this problem has been resolved and goods transfer is underway at this border.”
Salimi also said that there had been a decline of exports of Iranian products to Afghanistan in the first two months of the current fiscal, March 21 to May 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, “presently, export trend of Iranian products to Afghanistan has been accelerated in a way that the country is compensating its export decline to this country,” he said.
Featured
Senior Education Ministry official killed in IED explosion
The Afghan Ministry of Education has confirmed one of its senior officials, Dr Abdulbaqi Amin, was killed early Wednesday in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul.
Amin had been the head of the ministry’s scientific council and a prominent figure in education circles.
Security sources said two explosions occurred early Wednesday in the city after IEDs attached to two separate vehicles were detonated.
The first explosion happened at 7am in PD12 and the second at 8.20am in PD5.
Wednesday’s explosions are two of a string of such incidents in the past few weeks and comes just a day after a rocket attack was launched on the capital.
In Tuesday’s attack, at least 14 rockets were fired off from two vehicles in different parts of the city, causing major damage to houses and vehicles. However, most were aimed at the diplomatic zone and the area around the Presidential Palace.
Officials said Wednesday that three people had died in the attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s IED explosions but Daesh claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s rocket attack.
Featured
Khalilzad urges all parties to peace to ‘put their country first’
US Special Representative to Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said early Wednesday that Afghan leaders from all sides will have to put their country first, learn from past mistakes and reach a political agreement.
In a series of tweets, wishing Afghanistan a Happy 101st Independence Day, Khalilzad made it clear that all “Afghans yearn for peace and soon Afghan-owned and Afghan-led negotiations should start, a historic and vital step.”
“Afghan leaders from all sides will have to rise to the occasion, put their country first, learn from past mistakes and reach a political agreement. That is the road to ending the war and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” he said.
Speaking on Independence Day itself, he said it is a day that all Afghans take pride in and one that is rightly remembered and celebrated.
“The US joins Afghans in celebrating their independence and will stand with them in their struggle to forge a sustainable peace. We wish Afghanistan independence and peace.”
Khalilzad has been the engine behind the peace talks initiative and has worked hard to get the Afghan government and the Taliban to the negotiating table.
However, intra-Afghan talks have once again stalled after hoped-for negotiations failed to start last week as expected due to the prisoner release issue.
President Ashraf Ghani, who signed a decree last Monday ordering the release of the final batch of 400 Taliban prisoners – of a total 5,000 – has so far only freed 80.
The remaining prisoners, seen as “hardcore”, have become a major stumbling block in the way of Doha talks.
Central to the problem is six inmates – all of whom were behind attacks that killed foreign nationals. The United States, Australia and France have all asked that these inmates not be freed.
On Monday presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said however that the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners will be halted until the Taliban releases government troops.
“We are going to release them. That’s not an issue. But it has to be two-way,” Sediqqi said.
“If we take this bold step, releasing all these guys, all these bad people, why are the Taliban not releasing our captives, which is a very small number?”
AP reported that according to sources within government, the Taliban is still holding about 20 Afghan commandos captive and that the group will not release them until all 400 Taliban prisoners have been freed.
However, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s political spokesman, said the group had fulfilled its obligations and was not aware of any other security personnel in its custody.
Two killed, 11 wounded in Baghlan mine blast
Iran to export $3 billion in non-oil goods to Afghanistan this fiscal
Senior Education Ministry official killed in IED explosion
Khalilzad urges all parties to peace to ‘put their country first’
Iran denies paying bounties to Taliban to target US troops
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed
Afghanistan’s T20I tour to Zimbabwe uncertain as dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed
Morning News Show part 2: security situation of Ghor
Morning News Show Part1: 101st Independence day
Tahawol: challenges in forming the cabinet
Sola: danger of releasing 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban prisoners releasing process discussed
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban would not hesitate to kill entire gov’t negotiating team: Saleh
- Latest News5 days ago
UN calls on Afghanistan to prevent further killings of human rights defenders
- Latest News2 days ago
Taliban seize Murghab district in Ghor province
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Possible intra-Afghan talks discussed
- Featured4 days ago
Political leaders condemn attack against Fawzia Koofi
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Gov’t begins release of final batch of Taliban prisoners
- Featured4 days ago
Peace talks team member Fawzia Koofi survives assassination attempt
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 75 new cases, total 37,506