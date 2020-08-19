Two killed, 11 wounded in Baghlan mine blast

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2020)

At least two Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 people, including four civilians and seven security personnel, were wounded in a roadside mine blast in northern Baghlan Province.

Police said that the incident has taken place on a road in the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri city on Wednesday morning.

At least four civilians were among the wounded people, police confirmed.

Baghlan police, however, did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, sources told Ariana News that the mine struck a vehicle of the NDS forces in the area, adding that more of the victims were NDS personnel.

The provincial health officials stated all the victims were taken to the hospitals.

Muhibullah Habib, Head of Provincial Health Directorate told Ariana News: “two dead bodies and 11 wounded individuals including two civilians, a woman, and a man, have been transferred to the provincial public hospital.”

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a separate incident, at least two people were killed and two more wounded in two separate explosions in Kabul on Wednesday morning after magnetic IEDs under cars were detonated.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the incident saying that the first one hit a police vehicle in PD^12 at around 6:45 a.m. and the other struck a car that belonged to the Education Ministry in PD^5 at around 8:07 a.m. today in which a senior official of the ministry was killed.

According to the ministry, two people were killed and two others injured in the explosions.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that Dr. Abdulbaqi Amin, the head of its scientific council and a prominent figure in education circles was a victim of today’s blasts in Kabul

It comes as on Tuesday, at least 14 rockets hit the capital Kabul city as Afghanistan marked the 101st anniversary of its independence.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that three people including a civilian were killed and 16 other including six civilians were injured in the strikes.