Two in Every Five Children ‘Are Out of School in Afghanistan’

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2019)

According to a new report of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) released on the occasion of children’s international day, two in every five children are deprived of going to school in Afghanistan.

The report has evaluated children’s living condition based on their access to health, education, nutrition, and security facilities in 176 countries of the world.

Based on the report, Afghanistan has placed in position 158 among the countries where children have no good living circumstances.

UNICEF asks the international community and the government to implement the Child Protection Act to avert the threat of children’s abuse.

“We call on the sides involved in the war to observe the children’s rights during the war,” said Maryam Ataei, Spokesperson for the Save the Children in Afghanistan.

In addition, Ms. Ataei demanded the international community to fund the pledged budget for the children so that they take actions towards children’s situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that they are trying to provide the opportunity for enrolling the children who are out of schools.

“We are trying to get the budget from the international donors for enrolling the children in the schools,” said Nooria Nazhat, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education.

Moreover, UNICEF in its report described education as a key factor for Afghanistan’s future.

According to the report, while the Afghan children-specially girls- have had considerable access to education since 2001, in recent years the schools, teachers, and students have been attacked in Afghanistan.

The report recorded, 870 attacks, threats, and warnings to the students, schools or employees, and battles by the government inside the school.