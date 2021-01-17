Connect with us

Two female judges killed in targeted attack in Kabul

6 hours ago

January 17, 2021

Two female judges were killed and three others including a driver and a civilian were wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen in Kabul city on Sunday morning, police confirmed.

According to police three gunmen attacked the convoy of vehicles carrying Supreme Court employees in the Qala-e-Fathullah area of PD10 in Kabul city this morning.

Police did not provide further details about the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

This comes as targeted attacks have sharply increased in Afghanistan amid peace talks in Doha.

Afghan Sikhs call for peace following mass migration

22 mins ago

January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021

Only 250 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have remained in Afghanistan following the evacuation of hundreds of their community members from cities across the country last year.

The vulnerable minority stated that they had the highest migration rate of all groups in Afghanistan and lost a huge number of Sikhs and Hindus to violence in the last five years of President Ashraf Ghani’s tenure.

Chairman of the Sikh and Hindu Council, Ram Sarn said that around 500 Sikhs and Hindus left Afghanistan following the deadly attack on their Gurdwara, or temple, in Shor Bazar of Kabul city last year.

About 200 worshipers were reported to have been in the building at the time of the attack which lasted about an hour.

Twenty-five Sikh worshippers, including one child, were killed in the March attack.

“People left Afghanistan to protect their families. If a real government comes and the human rights of citizens like us are not violated, they will return to Afghanistan,” Ram said.

Meanwhile, challenges such as land grabbing, poverty, and harassment have forced the remaining community to settle in one of their religious sites in Kabul.

Sikhs and Hindus have urged the warring parties to stop the war and bring peace to Afghanistan.

“A durable peace must come. We have witnessed 40 years of war – it is enough. The situation has worsened. If the situation continues this way the remaining Sardars (Sikhs) will leave Afghanistan,” said Sundar Singh district representative of the community.

Two women arrested on charges of blackmailing Kabul men 

2 hours ago

January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Sunday that two young women suspected of blackmailing celebrities and prominent figures in Kabul have been arrested on charges of extortion.

In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated that police detained the women in an operation in PD3 of the city.

“Under the direction of the 6:30 am meeting, the PD3 police succeeded in arresting two stylish girls who were extorting money from well-known and famous people,” Saleh said.

The girls were identified as Husna and Shaima, and are accused of having threatened men who refused to pay them money. Saleh added they would threaten to file a complaint of sexual harassment with the Human Rights Commission and to contact the men’s families if their victims failed to pay over money.

According to Saleh, a number of their victims paid the women money in order to save face and avoid possible consequences. 

The two women have targeted victims for a few years, Saleh said.

Saleh further stated that one of the main problems with regards to crimes like this is the shortage of women in the judiciary and police force.

“This imbalance has limited the government’s access to half of society in terms of investigations and criminal and legal issues,” he noted adding that in some cases, the government has no access to addressing such crimes involving women.

Finance Ministry’s HR director arrested 

3 hours ago

January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021

The Human Resource Director of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Ghulam Mullakhel has been arrested over misuse of authority, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed on Sunday.

Mullakhel was arrested jointly by police and the AGO on Saturday night, the AGO said.

The AGO stated although Mullakhel had recently been fired, he continued to work illegally and appointed several individuals during this period.

The AGO added that the MoF official’s case is under investigation.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the arrest of MullaKhel but did not provide further details.

