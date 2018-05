Two Explosions Occurred in Jalalabad City of Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2018 2:34 pm)

Local officials say two blasts occurred in front of custom and finance department of Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani said armed gunmen stormed the building of the custom and finance department and started clashes.

According to Khogyani, at least five person killed and 33 others were wounded in the incident so far.

The story will be updated as soon as new details become available.