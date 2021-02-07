Latest News
Two early morning explosions rattle Kabul
Kabul police on Sunday confirmed two explosions were reported in the capital leaving at least two people wounded.
The first explosion took place in PD9 and the second in PD12 of Kabul city.
According to police the first explosion happened in Macroryan 4 in Kabul. Two people were wounded when a Hilux vehicle was targeted in an IED explosion.
The second explosion happened in the Ahmad Shah Baba Meena area. A Toyota Corolla car was targeted. No casualties have yet been reported in this explosion.
No group has yet claimed responsibility.
The latest two explosions come amid ongoing IED blasts that rattle Kabul daily.
On Saturday, three people, including two civilians and a police force member, were killed in three separate explosions in Kabul within two hours of each other.
COVID-19
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
Afghanistan received its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed.
The shipment was transported from Mumbai, India to Kabul by Air India early Sunday morning.
Wahid Majroh, Acting Minister for the MoPH stated that Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine.
Majroh told reporters that health workers and frontline workers will be the first to get the vaccine.
“Senior citizens and patients with chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes will receive the vaccine from this batch in the second phase,” Majroh said.
Afghanistan has recorded 24 new COVID-19 active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of affected people to 55,359.
The cases were registered in Kabul (4), Herat (2), Balkh (2), Nangarhar (8), Kunduz (2), Nimroz (3), Kunar (1), Faryab (1), and Panjsher (1).
In the daily Coronavirus update, the MoPH said that three patients – one in Kabul, one in Takhar, and one in Kunduz – have died of the virus in the last 24 hours, while 14 others were discharged from hospitals.
So far, 2,413 people have died of COVID-19, and 48,041 others have recovered since the first case was detected last year.
Latest News
One policeman killed, 11 others wounded in Nangarhar explosion
At least one policeman was killed in a car bomb explosion at a check post in Khogyani district in Nangarhar on Saturday morning, local officials confirmed.
According to them, 11 others, including six policemen and five civilians, were wounded in the explosion.
Officials also stated that considerable damage has been caused to nearby buildings.
Photos on social media reveal that the police check post has been destroyed.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
In a separate incident a short while later, two policemen and three civilians were wounded when their police Ranger-type vehicle hit a roadside mine in PD3 of Jalalabad city, said Farid Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar police.
No further details were released.
Featured
US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat
Former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani, said the agreement between the US and the Taliban has no element of peace and is basically a withdrawal pact for American troops from Afghanistan.
Speaking during a virtual event titled The Afghan Peace Process: Progress or Peril, which was organized by the Hudson Institute, Haqqani said he sees the February 2020 agreement as nothing short of a withdrawal pact.
He said the Taliban were made to commit to only one thing – that they would enter intra-Afghan negotiations. He said the Taliban were not made to commit to actually agreeing to peace.
Haqqani said the definition of peace for the Taliban is very different from the US.
“Taliban’s definition of peace is very different from that of the US or the Afghan government. The Taliban believes that once their Islamic Emirate is restored, peace is restored,” said Haqqani, who is currently the Director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute.
The Afghan government and the people of the country would welcome the predictability and discipline that might come with change of administration in the US, he noted.
“When state actors and non-state actors negotiate, usually there is a ceasefire as part of the deal. That hasn’t been done in Afghanistan? I don’t understand what reduction in violence is, does it mean two people instead of 10 being killed or 10 instead of 20?” he asked.
The Trump administration signed the agreement with the Taliban in February last year in Doha and as per the deal, the US agreed to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April this year.
The Taliban was meant to reduce violence, cut all ties with terrorist organizations including al-Qaeda and enter into peace talks with the Afghan government.
Bill Roggio, a senior fellow and editor of The Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal, who also participated meanwhile said that to understand what Taliban wants one needs to read their statements.
“The only acceptable outcome is the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They have not fought all these years to take a silly ministerial post. What Taliban has been doing in the meantime is hollowing out Afghan civil society. All signs that Taliban is using these talks to run out the clock. It is not going to agree to give up violence,” he said.
“The Taliban promised before 9/11 that they will not host al-Qaeda and they lied. Why should we believe them today?” Roggio asked.
Javid Ahmad, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a Senior Fellow (non-resident) at the Atlantic Council, meanwhile stated during the event that Afghanistan as a country is complicated.
“The US presence has now effectively become a part of the Afghan power dynamics. Probably will remain so for the foreseeable future,” he said.
“There is a need for clarity in purpose, policy, and approach. We need clarity not just on Afghanistan’s future but also America’s future in Afghanistan. Previous administration drew a moral equivalence between the Taliban and Afghan government and so the outcome was one big mess,” Ahmad said.
According to Ahmad, Pakistan is hoping to dictate the talks and in the process bypass the Afghan government.
“Pakistan’s main audience has been Washington not Kabul. So difficult to come to terms with them on any bilateral agreement. The terms they are pushing for is a direct say in Afghanistan’s foreign and security policy and so Pakistan has traditionally treated us as a half state,” he said.
He did say however that the Afghan government is hoping the new Biden administration will work to redress the balance between the Taliban and the Afghan government so as to ensure that the Taliban “abandons their pursuit of creating their own version of Afghan apartheid” – a minority like rule over the majority of the population.
He said: “That is why I think … the belief of the broader Afghan public is that a US reset is not only warranted but it’s necessary; it’s required and I am really glad that the Biden administration is reviewing the key elements of that deal.”
Ahmad also stated Afghanistan is working very closely with its US partners, who will be sending a team to Kabul soon.
He said the immediate focus “on our end would be not just on the violence reduction but also on the ceasefire”.
“We’ll also see what the US decides to do in the NATO administration of course in mid-February but none of our NATO partners are in favor of withdrawing its forces by May 1 deadline,” he said – in reference to the NATO defense ministers meeting scheduled for later this month.
