Two district police chiefs, 8 soldiers killed in Baghlan, Ghazni clashes

(Last Updated On: June 5, 2021)

The High Council for National Reconciliation said on Saturday they were saddened to learn that Mina Khairi, a young and talented host on Ariana News, was killed in an explosion on Thursday night in Kabul.

Khairi’s mother was also killed in the explosion.

The HCNR said “a number of our defenseless compatriots were killed and some were injured.

“The criminal terrorists show the height of their terror and crime by targeting defenseless and civilian people.

“At a time when all the people of Afghanistan are hoping for peace and waiting for the peace talks to end and for the war and killing in the country to end, the creation of such a crime and terror is against the national and popular spirit,” the HCNR said.

The HCNR condemned the incident, and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, especially the family of Mina Khairi, their colleagues at Ariana News and the media, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Distraught relatives, friends and colleagues of Khairi meanwhile paid their last respects to her on Saturday.

The funeral was held in Kabul for both mother and daughter.

The popular news anchor was killed in Pul-e-Sokhta in Kabul’s western area. She had been with Ariana News since 2017.

Other reactions:

UK and the US embassies also reacted to her death.

“This cowardly attack against Mina Khairi represents an attack on all Afghan society and its vital #mediafreedom, just one month after #WorldPressFreedomDay. We condemn her murder and once again call for the campaign of violence against journalists & media professionals to end,” UK embassy said in a tweet.

Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said: “Another Afghan journalist killed in Kabul, one of four female media workers killed in Afghanistan this year alone. My sincere condolences to Mina Khairi’s family, friends, and colleagues during this troubling time. I urge quick action to #ProtectJournalists nationwide.”

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC ) also decried the attack and called for an investigation.

“AJSC is deeply saddened to hear Mina Khairi, TV presenter at Ariana News and her mother are among the victims of yesterday’s blast in district 6 of Kabul city. We strongly condemn the attack & call on the government to seriously investigate the case,” AJSC said.

Pakistan ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan also condemned the attack.

“Deeply saddened on the deaths of Mina Khairi Ariana TV presenter and her mother in the blasts in Kabul and all those who lost lives in these blasts. Condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” Khan tweeted.

Reporters without Borders (RSF) also condemned Khairi’s killing and called on the ICC’s prosecutor to investigate the killings of #journalists in #Afghanistan.