Two Dead in Bombing at Baghlan Voter Registration Centre

(Last Updated On: June 06, 2018 2:10 pm)

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a bomb blast at a voter registration centre in northern Baghlan province on Wednesday.

A local source who wished not to be named told Ariana News that the explosion occurred in the Khwaja Alwan area of Pul-i-Khumri City this morning.

He added that the bomb was placed inside the voter registration centre and as a result the in charge of the centre and the Baghlan-Samangan highway commander were killed and two security personnel were injured.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the incident.