Two-Day Intra-Afghan Summit Begins in Doha

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2019)

The two-day intra-Afghan summit between the Taliban and individual delegates from Afghanistan began on Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Germany and Qatar are hosting this summit.

The participants of the summit say that both sides have consulted on suitable approaches for ending the war and reaching to peace.

“Every participant shared their viewpoints and suggestions in a friendly atmosphere in the first day of the summit,” said Ghairat Baheer, one of the participants in the summit.

“I think that for the first time this summit would be a preface for beginning the negotiations,” said Hamed Gelani, one of the participants in the summit.

Moreover, the Taliban’s political representatives have stressed in the summit that they would end the war when the foreigner forces withdraw from Afghanistan.

“The talks in the summit should have practical aspect too,” said Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, one of the participants in the summit.

“I hope that to receive the answers for our questions in order to take them back to the people of Afghanistan,” said Nader Naeim, the participants in the summit.

Around 70 from civil activists, women activists, and political parties from Afghanistan and 17 delegates of the Taliban have participated in the summit.

The summit is supposed to continue on Monday and end with publicizing a joint statement.