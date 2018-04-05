Two Daesh Militants Killed, One Taliban Member Arrested in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: April 05, 2018 1:40 pm)

Two Daesh militants have been killed and a member of the Taliban group has been arrested in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

On Thursday, in a statement, the provincial governor media office said that yesterday two Daesh fighters were killed during an operation by the Afghan forces in Chaparhar district of the province.

The statement added that an explosives-packed vehicle which was prepared by Daesh terrorist group to target an important government building in Jalalabad City of the province was also destroyed in the military operation.

In addition, a member of the Taliban group identified as Shahidullah also known as Ameen was arrested in the locality of Behsud district, said a separate statement.

The detained Taliban member planned to assassinate government employees in the area.

According to the statement, the individual has confessed his involvement in a number of destructive and terrorist activities under the leadership of a Taliban commander named Hamza.

The anti-government insurgent groups have not made a comment about the reports yet.