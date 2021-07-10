Latest News
Two civilians killed, four wounded in Kabul explosion
Two people were killed and four others wounded in an explosion in Kart-e-Naw area in PD8 of Kabul city this morning, said police.
Fardaws Faramarz, spokesman for Kabul Police, said that the explosion take place at a property dealer’s office in the city.
According to police all the victims are civilians.
Police added that investigations are underway.
No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.
Latest News
Ghani appeals to Taliban to work with govt and not with ‘foreigners’
President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to engage in peace talks “if you accept Sharia [Islamic Law].”
Addressing an event during the inauguration of Khost International Airport on Saturday, Ghani implied that the Taliban are fighting for foreigners’ interests.
“Do you [Taliban] accept Sharia? Then come sit [for talks], But they say no and prefer US agreement [US-Taliban deal],” Ghani said.
“Is US deal superior to Islamic Law?” Ghani asked Taliban. “Now that the US have gone, with whom will you [Taliban] agree: who do you think can release your prisoners?” Ghani asked.
Ghani blamed the Taliban for the ongoing war across the country and called on the Taliban not to recognize the Durand Line as an international border.
“I ask the Taliban, who are you fighting for? Are you fighting for Afghanistan or do you want Afghanistan to be controlled by others,” Ghani stated.
“If you [Taliban] love Afghanistan then show your commitments that you have not recognized the Durand Line. Make sure you do not turn Afghanistan from a crossroads [of economic and trade] into a one-way street, make a commitment for not being a servant of others,” he added.
Ghani also called on the Taliban to stop offensives and destroying infrastructure.
“We want peace with everyone…if 200 to 400 or 600 people are being killed, if buildings are being burned and the infrastructure is being destroyed on daily basis, who will benefit?,” Ghani said.
Latest News
Ghani inaugurates new Khost international airport
President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday morning travelled to Khost province to inaugurate Khost International Airport, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said.
According to ARG, after the inauguration, Ghani welcomed passengers who arrived from the UAE after landing at the airport.
ARG said that Ghani will also assess the security situation of the province and will meet local elders during his trip.
Latest News
AIHRC says conflict hampering roll out of aid to those in need
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Friday said that the work of humanitarian organizations is being limited due to the ongoing war across Afghanistan.
An AIHRC commissioner Razaya Sayyed said clashes across Afghanistan, especially in the north of the country, have substantially increased the need for humanitarian aid.
“Because of the war many institutions can’t provide humanitarian assistance to the needy people,” added Sayyad.
Some civil and human rights activists in northern Afghanistan said that civilians are paying the price of the war.
“The situation is very critical. National and international organizations can’t provide assistance when necessary,” said Mohammad Nasir Hairan, a civil society activist in Baghlan.
The AIHRC said that displacements and civilian causalities are their main concerns at the moment and need to be addressed.
“We want the government to help us and pave the way for us to return home,” said Mohammad Ali, a displaced person.
This comes as clashes between Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) intensified across the country this past week as Taliban captured dozens of districts in various parts of the country.
Ghani appeals to Taliban to work with govt and not with ‘foreigners’
UAE bans entry from Indonesia and Afghanistan
Sola: End of Foreign forces mission in Afghanistan discussed
Two civilians killed, four wounded in Kabul explosion
Ghani inaugurates new Khost international airport
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban spokesman
Sola: End of Foreign forces mission in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Efforts to resume peace talks between Taliban and Govt discussed
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
Pas Az Khabar: Fall of Afghan currency against US dollars discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
-
Latest News1 day ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
-
Latest News3 days ago
Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tajik president deploys 20,000 troops to border with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban looted, torched Afghan homes after evicting residents: Watchdog
-
Latest News4 days ago
One dead, 21 wounded in Kandahar car bomb