(Last Updated On: July 05, 2018 10:29 am)

Two rockets have been landed near the building of governor’s office in Asad Abad City of Kunar province, an official said Thursday.

Provincial governor spokesman Abdul Ghani Mosamem said as a result of the incident two civilians were killed.

He added that the rockets were fired from a mountain near the governor’s office.

This comes a day after a rocket attack targeting the governor’s office wounded two government employees in the province.