Connect with us

Latest News

Two children among 7 killed in Taliban attack in Baghlan: police

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

At least seven people were killed by unknown armed men after Tarawih prayers in northern Baghlan province, sources said Friday.

Baghlan police told Arina News that the Taliban militants opened fire on worshipers outside a mosque in the Khinjan district of the province on Thursday evening.

Baghlan police spokesman Ahmad Jawid Basharat said that the incident happened in the Walian Valley in the district.

Basharat added that two children were also among the victims.

He stated that two Taliban assailants were shot dead and one other was wounded by the security forces.

In a separate incident, meanwhile, two civilians were gunned down by the Taliban on Thursday night in Baharak village of the Khost district of the province, sources said.

Ministry of Interior also confirmed the incident, adding that two insurgents were killed by the area police.

Taliban, so far, has not commented on the incidents.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Al-Qaeda vows ‘war on all fronts’ against US

Ariana News

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 30, 2021

By

Photo: Social Media
(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

Terrorist group Al-Qaeda has vowed that it will continue the war against the US on all other fronts “unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world”, CNN reported on Friday.

In an exclusive interview with CNN conducted through intermediaries, two Al-Qaeda operatives told CNN that “war against the US will be continuing on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world.”

Al-Qaeda’s statement comes as Pentagon said this week the US mission in Afghanistan, known as Resolute Support Mission (RS), effectively ends on May 1 when the United States and NATO formally enter the “mission to draw down”.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said “it’s no longer about advise-assist for Afghan National Security Forces, and it’s …it’s no longer the Resolute Support mission under the NATO hat. It becomes the — the mission to draw down, to leave Afghanistan, and the — the assets at General Miller’s disposal will be designed to help him execute this drawdown in a safe and orderly way.”

The terror group says that it’s planning a comeback after US forces leave Afghanistan, by partnering once again with the Taliban, CNN reported.

“Thanks to Afghans for the protection of comrades-in-arms, many such jihadi fronts have been successfully operating in different parts of the Islamic world for a long time,” an Al-Qaeda spokesperson told CNN.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan evacuates over 10,000 people after clashes with Tajikistan

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 30, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

Kyrgyzstan has said that its death toll in clashes with Tajikistan at the disputed border has risen to 13, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, 13 Kyrgyz citizens – including a 12-year-old girl – were killed and 134 others injured in the clashes.

“All the victims are provided with all the necessary medical assistance,” the statement said.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, stated that over 10,000 citizens had been evacuated from two districts bordering Tajikistan where the fighting had been most intense.

Tensions on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28-29 and an exchange of fire occurred between the military units of the two neighboring countries.

The armed conflict happened in the border areas of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Both sides blamed each other for escalating tensions. 

Tajikistan, however, said late Thursday that the two countries have agreed on a ceasefire and return of military unites to their bases.

“The parties agreed to end hostilities in the border areas of the Sughd and Batken regions, withdraw troops and military equipment from the border areas to their permanent deployment sites, and continue the negotiation process to stabilize the situation in the border areas,” Tajikistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It was decided to create a working group from among the representatives of the relevant authorities of the parties to monitor the implementation of the agreements reached and take urgent measures to de-escalate the situation on the state border,” the statement read.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Khalilzad meets peace negotiators in Doha

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 30, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Islamic Republic negotiators in Doha and discussed the Afghan peace process, the State Ministry for Peace Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Khalilzad assured the negotiators of US continued support to Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, meanwhile, met with the Taliban delegation as well in Doha and discussed the ongoing peace process.

Taliban’s political office in Qatar said that a group’s delegation led by Mullah Baradar, deputy leader of Taliban met with Khalilzad on Thursday.

The two sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, the ongoing peace process, and related issues, the group said.

The latest development comes as a scheduled peace conference for April 24 postponed over non-participation by the Taliban.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!