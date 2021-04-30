Two children among 7 killed in Taliban attack in Baghlan: police

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

At least seven people were killed by unknown armed men after Tarawih prayers in northern Baghlan province, sources said Friday.

Baghlan police told Arina News that the Taliban militants opened fire on worshipers outside a mosque in the Khinjan district of the province on Thursday evening.

Baghlan police spokesman Ahmad Jawid Basharat said that the incident happened in the Walian Valley in the district.

Basharat added that two children were also among the victims.

He stated that two Taliban assailants were shot dead and one other was wounded by the security forces.

In a separate incident, meanwhile, two civilians were gunned down by the Taliban on Thursday night in Baharak village of the Khost district of the province, sources said.

Ministry of Interior also confirmed the incident, adding that two insurgents were killed by the area police.

Taliban, so far, has not commented on the incidents.