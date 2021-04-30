Latest News
Two children among 7 killed in Taliban attack in Baghlan: police
At least seven people were killed by unknown armed men after Tarawih prayers in northern Baghlan province, sources said Friday.
Baghlan police told Arina News that the Taliban militants opened fire on worshipers outside a mosque in the Khinjan district of the province on Thursday evening.
Baghlan police spokesman Ahmad Jawid Basharat said that the incident happened in the Walian Valley in the district.
Basharat added that two children were also among the victims.
He stated that two Taliban assailants were shot dead and one other was wounded by the security forces.
In a separate incident, meanwhile, two civilians were gunned down by the Taliban on Thursday night in Baharak village of the Khost district of the province, sources said.
Ministry of Interior also confirmed the incident, adding that two insurgents were killed by the area police.
Taliban, so far, has not commented on the incidents.
Al-Qaeda vows ‘war on all fronts’ against US
Kyrgyzstan evacuates over 10,000 people after clashes with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan has said that its death toll in clashes with Tajikistan at the disputed border has risen to 13, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, 13 Kyrgyz citizens – including a 12-year-old girl – were killed and 134 others injured in the clashes.
“All the victims are provided with all the necessary medical assistance,” the statement said.
Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, stated that over 10,000 citizens had been evacuated from two districts bordering Tajikistan where the fighting had been most intense.
Tensions on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28-29 and an exchange of fire occurred between the military units of the two neighboring countries.
The armed conflict happened in the border areas of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Both sides blamed each other for escalating tensions.
Tajikistan, however, said late Thursday that the two countries have agreed on a ceasefire and return of military unites to their bases.
“The parties agreed to end hostilities in the border areas of the Sughd and Batken regions, withdraw troops and military equipment from the border areas to their permanent deployment sites, and continue the negotiation process to stabilize the situation in the border areas,” Tajikistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“It was decided to create a working group from among the representatives of the relevant authorities of the parties to monitor the implementation of the agreements reached and take urgent measures to de-escalate the situation on the state border,” the statement read.
Khalilzad meets peace negotiators in Doha
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Islamic Republic negotiators in Doha and discussed the Afghan peace process, the State Ministry for Peace Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, Khalilzad assured the negotiators of US continued support to Afghanistan.
Khalilzad, meanwhile, met with the Taliban delegation as well in Doha and discussed the ongoing peace process.
Taliban’s political office in Qatar said that a group’s delegation led by Mullah Baradar, deputy leader of Taliban met with Khalilzad on Thursday.
The two sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, the ongoing peace process, and related issues, the group said.
The latest development comes as a scheduled peace conference for April 24 postponed over non-participation by the Taliban.
