Featured
Two asteroids pass Earth safely within two hours of each other
This week two asteroids, one the size of a bus and the other the size of a car, passed by the Earth safely, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) announced on Wednesday.
According to CNEOS – a division of NASA – the close flybys happened within the space of just two hours on Monday.
The first asteroid, a bus-sized space rock called 2020 RF3, flew by the Earth at a distance of 94,000 kilometers at 06:49GMT.
About two hours later, the second rock, a car-sized asteroid called 2020 RD4, forged a similar path 106,000 kilometers from the Earth at 08:33GMT.
Considering the distance between the moon and the Earth is 385,000 kilometers, the first asteroid was quite close to our planet.
Every year, a large number of asteroids are dispersed into the interior of the solar system. Some of them could enter the Earth’s orbit.
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to surge, over 5 million cases reported
India reported another record jump in daily coronavirus cases on Thursday with 97,894 new infections in the last 24 hours, after its caseload surged past the five million mark a day earlier, data from the health ministry showed.
Deaths also increased, with the country recording more than 1,000 deaths every day for the last two weeks.
Coronavirus infections in India surged past five million on Wednesday, with one million active cases reported.
India’s caseload is closing in on the US, which has reported more than 6.6 million cases and with the infection rate continuing as it is, health officials have warned that it could take just weeks for India to surpass the US.
In the initial stages of Covid-19, India imposed a strict lockdown, but the virus then hit cities like Mumbai and the capital, Delhi, before surging in smaller cities and rural areas.
Despite the increase, the Indian government has eased restrictions to help the economy recover from the March to June lockdown.
But as India opened up and people returned to work, the caseload increased drastically.
In one week alone – last week – 600,000 new cases were added.
India’s reported number of cases is now more than 5,020,359.
Featured
Gov’t welcomes Security Council’s decision to extend UNAMA
Afghanistan has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to extend the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year and thanked all member states that voted in favor of this.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday night, government said UNAMA has played a vital role in garnering international support for peace talks and for the end state to safeguard and enhance the republic, the fundamental rights of all Afghans, especially women and minorities.
“The Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan vows to continue to work to pursue permanent, comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement,” the statement read.
The ministry of foreign affairs also stated it would render all its assistance to UNAMA to ensure the successful conclusion of its mission, “which are in the best interests of the Afghan people’s developmental and socio-political progress.”
Earlier Wednesday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution, agreeing to extend the mission’s mandate until September 17 next year.
The council welcomed the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha and strongly encouraged the parties to continue pursuing confidence-building measures — including additional reductions in violence — and encouraged them to engage in good faith.
Members decided that UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, within their mandate and in a manner consistent with Afghan sovereignty, leadership and ownership, will continue to lead and coordinate international civilian efforts in Afghanistan in full cooperation with the Afghan government.
They laid out a range of priorities, including the support for the organization of future elections; strengthening capacity in the protection and promotion of human rights; support for gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment; the coordination and facilitation of humanitarian assistance; and support for Afghanistan’s development and governance priorities.
Featured
Public Health Ministry warns of possible second wave of COVID-19
Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday government is preparing for a second wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.
The ministry said a second wave could hit the country in the next two months and warned that the next wave could be deadlier than the first.
Akmal Samsor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health said if “people adhere to health regulations a second wave of Coronavirus will not be so serious.”
On Wednesday, health officials confirmed another 40 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours in the country.
In that time, 10 people died from COVID-19 in Afghanistan.
This brings the total number of cases in the country to 38,855 with 1,436 deaths.
However, in a joint survey by the Health Ministry and the World Health Organization last month, findings indicated that at least 10 million Afghans have had the virus.
Many foreign countries have stepped in to help Afghanistan cope with the pandemic especially as its already fragile health care system has struggled to cope.
On Tuesday, the South Korean embassy in Kabul signed a US$1 million grant with WHO to assist in efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
According to WHO, the organization will use the funding to implement the “Strengthening access to quality health care in the most vulnerable population in Afghanistan” project, over a six-month period.
The project is expected to bolster efforts to increase COVID-19 testing across the country through the provision of specimen collection kits for 15 rapid response teams (RRTs), which will enable sample collection from 40,500 people; provision of diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health to cover testing for 50,000 people, and provision of testing consumables for RRTs and laboratory technicians across the country to cover testing needs for at least 10,520 people.
“The project will also play a critical role in improving awareness about COVID-19 through community-based engagement, targeting 314,900 people across priority regions of the country and building field teams’ capacity to better engage and communicate with communities,” WHO said.
In a statement issued after the signing of the agreement, WHO Representative in Afghanistan Dr Richard Peeperkorn also warned of a possible second wave and said “the crisis is far from over.”
Two asteroids pass Earth safely within two hours of each other
India’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to surge, over 5 million cases reported
Gov’t welcomes Security Council’s decision to extend UNAMA
Public Health Ministry warns of possible second wave of COVID-19
Kabul, Tehran review cooperation, agree to draw up new strategy
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
Trump believes Saudi Arabia will join Israel-UAE agreement
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Morning News Show Part1: Afghan Peace Process
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
- Featured4 days ago
Croatian flag lowered as last of their troops leave Afghanistan
- Featured2 days ago
Afghanistan wins seat at prestigious UN commission on status of women
- Latest News5 days ago
World leaders band together for Afghan women to have a voice
- Featured3 days ago
Abdullah returns to Kabul, contact group meets over agenda
- Featured4 days ago
Eight-member negotiating teams ‘working on talks agenda’
- Featured4 days ago
Peace team likely to discuss reduction in violence at Sunday’s meeting
- Featured3 days ago
Pakistan to relax visa policy for Afghans as new envoy takes over