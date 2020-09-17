Two asteroids pass Earth safely within two hours of each other

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2020)

This week two asteroids, one the size of a bus and the other the size of a car, passed by the Earth safely, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) announced on Wednesday.

According to CNEOS – a division of NASA – the close flybys happened within the space of just two hours on Monday.

The first asteroid, a bus-sized space rock called 2020 RF3, flew by the Earth at a distance of 94,000 kilometers at 06:49GMT.

About two hours later, the second rock, a car-sized asteroid called 2020 RD4, forged a similar path 106,000 kilometers from the Earth at 08:33GMT.

Considering the distance between the moon and the Earth is 385,000 kilometers, the first asteroid was quite close to our planet.

Every year, a large number of asteroids are dispersed into the interior of the solar system. Some of them could enter the Earth’s orbit.