Two Afghan Soldiers Wounded in Kandahar Mine Blast

At least two Afghan Police soldiers were wounded in a mine explosion at the vicinity of Kandahar PD 4th, local officials said on Monday.

A security source told Ariananews that the blast took place when Police soldiers were controlling the roads.

The governmental sources confirm the blast but refused to give further details about the casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

Kandahar is one of the insecure provinces of Afghanistan where the Taliban group has widespread presence.