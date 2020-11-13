Connect with us

Two Afghan Security Forces Members killed in Explosion in Kabul

37 mins ago

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

Two Afghan security forces members were killed and four others were wounded in an explosion close to a security force’s outpost in Arghandi area of Paghman district of Kabul province on Friday morning, said the Ministry of Interior (MoI). 

Photos on social media show the explosion had damaged an outpost and the Kabul-Kandahar highway lights.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. So far.

This comes as violence has increased across the country despite efforts to resume peace talks in Doha.

Ghani, NATO Secretary-General discuss current situation in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

November 13, 2020

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Thursday in a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation in Afghanistan including the Afghan peace process.

The Presidential Palace stated on Twitter that the two sides discussed, “the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, the peace process, and NATO’s support for the Afghan Defense and Security Forces.”

“Spoke with President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks,” Jens Stoltenberg tweeted.

Reiterating NATO’s commitment to Afghanistan’s security, the NATO Chief stated that the peace talks are “fragile but offer the best chance for peace.”

It comes as the US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks have made little progress, and the two sides yet to resolved disputes over contentious issues.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Thursday met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara to discuss regional developments.

“Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan peace process with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Will continue our strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

Persimmon orchards yield good harvest in Nangarhar this year

3 hours ago

November 13, 2020

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said Thursday this year’s production volumes of persimmons has increased in various parts of Nangarhar province.

According to the ministry, so far this year, the Nangarhar harvest of persimmons has yielded 2,200 tons – making for happy farmers.

The ministry said that at the moment persimmon’s are grown in Kamah, Kuzkunar, Betikut, Behsud and other districts.

MAIL has over the past few years worked on successful persimmon projects and established orchards in Kameh, Kuzkunar, Betikut, and Behsud among other districts.

In total, there are 24 types of persimmons on Nangarhar agriculture department’s research farms.

Persimmon is a popular fruit in Afghanistan and is grown in the eastern provinces including Kunar and Laghman.

Nangarhar’s climate meanwhile is perfect for growing persimmons, as well as dates, MAIL said.

Ghani launches new independent anti-graft commission

15 hours ago

November 12, 2020

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday signed a decree approving the formation of an independent anti-corruption commission.

The President’s Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi stated in a tweet that Humayoon Hamid, Maryam Zurmati, Abdul Qayum Nezami, Sayed Mohammad Hashemi, and Farokh Laqaa were appointed as the commission’s five members.

Sediqqi, however, did not provide details about who would lead this newly established organization.

Meanwhile, Roland Kobia, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan in a tweet welcomed the move stating:” Good news that the Republic continues efforts to address corruption ahead of Geneva Conference.”

“It is needed and a key contribution to the Afghan Peace Process to increase adherence of Afghans to good governance,” Kobia tweeted.

The announcement of the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission was made by Ghani while addressing the sixth annual anti-corruption conference on Thursday morning.

The summit was held by the EU Delegation to Afghanistan at the Presidential Palace where around 150 participants from civil society, private sector, official institutions, media, and the international community gathered.

“In the ongoing Afghan Peace Negotiations, it is all about trust. A minimum of trust between the sides. But also trust in the superiority of a pluralistic, democratic Afghanistan. About trust in the Republic,” the EU Ambassador Andreas Von Brandt said.

He also welcomed the announcement by the President on the formation of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

“While progress has been made, Ambassador Von Brandt stressed that further efforts are still needed to implement anti-corruption rules and policies,” the EU said in a statement.

According to the statement, he emphasized the need to deliver effective investigations and prosecutions, in particular of high-level suspects, to demonstrate that corrupt actions have consequences.

“Everyone must be equal before the law if Afghanistan wants to build a strong culture of accountability and integrity,” Von Brandt stressed.

Brandt concluded by assuring that the EU will continue to stand by all Afghans making courageous efforts to prevent and combat corruption.

“Effectively countering corruption requires a whole-of-society approach with broad political unity and efforts, not only by the public sector but by all who want to see change,” EU Envoy stated.

