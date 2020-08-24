Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Twitter has once again flagged and hidden one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, this time “for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”

In Trump’s tweet on Monday, he said that mail (voter) drop boxes — used as an alternative to the US Postal Service (USPS) — are “not COVID sanitized ” and a “voter security disaster” that could allow fraud.

Twitter stated that the tweet violates its “suppression and intimidation” rules on voting by making “misleading claims about process procedures or techniques which could dissuade people from participating.”

Twitter said it allowed the tweet to remain on the site “given its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” However, it’s limiting engagement, allowing users to retweet with comment but not like, reply or retweet it.

Twitter has placed warnings on Trump’s tweets about voting before, but hiding one is a more noticeable action that’s bound to draw Trump’s attention.

After he was fact-checked for a false tweet and “manipulated media” earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order designed to limit protections for social media companies.

Facebook, meanwhile, has left Trump’s Sunday “voter security disaster” post intact, with merely a label about voting information that it puts on all its election posts.