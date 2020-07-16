Latest News
Twitter hacking spree sets off alarm bells
The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform’s security and resilience in the run-up to the US presidential election.
Twitter said late Wednesday hackers obtained control of employee credentials to hijack accounts including those of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, reality television star Kim Kardashian, and tech billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk.
In a series of tweets, the company said: “We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools.”
The hackers then “used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf.”
The company statements confirmed the fears of security experts that the service itself – rather than users – had been compromised.
Twitter’s role as a critical communications platform for political candidates and public officials, including President Donald Trump, has led to fears that hackers could wreak havoc with the November 3 presidential election or otherwise compromise national security.
Adam Conner, vice president for technology policy at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think-tank, said on Twitter: “This is bad on July 15 but would be infinitely worse on November 3rd.”
Posing as celebrities and the wealthy, the hackers asked followers to send the digital currency bitcoin to a series of addresses.
By evening, 400 bitcoin transfers were made worth a combined US$120,000. Half of the victims had funds in US bitcoin exchanges, a quarter in Europe and a quarter in Asia, according to forensics company Elliptic.
Those transfers left history that could help investigators identify the perpetrators of the hack. The financial damage may be limited because multiple exchanges blocked other payments after their own Twitter accounts were targeted.
The damage to Twitter’s reputation may be more serious. Most troubling to some was how long the company took to stop the bad tweets.
“Twitter’s response to this hack was astonishing. It’s the middle of the day in San Francisco, and it takes them five hours to get a handle on the incident,” said Dan Guido, CEO of security company Trail of Bits.
An even worse scenario was that the bitcoin fraud was a distraction for more serious hacking, such as harvesting the direct messages of the account holders.
Twitter said it was not yet certain what the hackers may have done beyond sending the bitcoin messages.
“We’re looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it,” the company said.
Mass compromises of Twitter accounts via theft of employee credentials or problems with third-party applications that many users employ have occurred before.
Wednesday’s hack was the worst to date. Several users with two-factor authentication – a security procedure that helps prevent break-in attempts – said they were powerless to stop it.
“If the hackers do have access to the backend of Twitter, or direct database access, there is nothing potentially stopping them from pilfering data in addition to using this tweet-scam as a distraction,” said Michael Borohovski, director of software engineering at security company Synopsys.
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on livelihoods of Afghans: World Bank report
Is Afghan peace process on right track?
Some politicians say that the peace process and its possible outcome are not yet clear and that the issue of peace and war in Afghanistan is unclear.
Meanwhile, McKenzie, the commander of the US central command during his visit to Kabul, assured that the US will continue to work with Afghanistan so that the country does not become a haven for terrorism again.
According to the Doha peace agreement, in the second phase, all foreign troops will leave Afghanistan in the next 14 months. But on the one hand, there is no talk of dialogue between Afghans and no reduction in violence and peace programs.
“Afghanistan is at a critical juncture in history, on the one hand, peace is being sought, and on the other, war is continuing,” said Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High National Council for Reconciliation.
While Kabul’s path to peace has not yet been paved; The United States as one of Afghanistan’s allies is in its post-exit planning. During his visit to Kabul, General Kent McKenzie the commander of the US Central Command assured that Afghanistan will not go back to the past.
Intra-Afghan Talks were scheduled to take place in Doha this week, But the dispute over the release of prisoners and the escalation of violence has apparently disrupted all plans.
“Now the Taliban must show goodwill and prepare for negotiations,” said Farooq Majrouh, a member of the peace negotiating team.
“In this situation, the United States is more concerned with speeding up the exit process, and in the meantime, the Afghan people are falling victim,” said Fahim Siddiqui, a political analyst.
On the other hand, the Washington Post recently reported on the differences between the Taliban military commanders and the group’s political leaders over the future of Afghanistan and said that some Taliban militants are thinking of a military victory and the shattering the Afghan state. But the Taliban have denied any differences between the group’s military and politicians.
Abdul Rashid Dostum officially awarded rank of marshal – Jawzjan
Abdul Rashid Dostum, the former vice president, has been officially awarded the rank of a marshal at a special ceremony held in Jawzjan province on Wednesday.
The promotion was a part of the political agreement inked between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the Head of High Council for National Reconciliation.
Dostum is the third person in the history of Afghanistan to receive the title of Marshall – the highest official rank within the military – after Shah Wali Khan and Mohammad Qasim Fahim.
Who is Abdul Rashid Dostum? How, why did he become the third marshal of Afghanistan?
Abdul Rashid Dostum, the founder of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, is one of Afghanistan’s most controversial military and political figures and one of Uzbek’s most important leaders.
Dostum, who was a senior military man and ally of Dr. Najibullah, changed direction in the last years of Dr. Najibullah’s rule in early 1992 and began working with the Mujahidin. Before the fall of the Mujahidin government led by Burhanuddin Rabbani by the Taliban, Dostum fought against Rabbani. He even allied with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan.
At the peak of his power in 1997, he had partially established an independent administration in northern Afghanistan, even running all the affairs of these regions and even printing a separate currency in his name. He had built a strong front against the Taliban in the north. It was during these years that his fans called him “King Dostum”.
After the fall of the Taliban, Dostum ran as a candidate in the 2004 presidential election, finishing fourth with about 9 percent of the vote.
Hamid Karzai, during the first term of his presidency, appointed Dostum as the commander of the army headquarters, but this position was suspended after the claim of Akbarbay, the head of the Afghanistan Turks Council, who said he had been abducted and beaten Dostum. Karzai’s command was suspended, and Dostum went to Turkey.
In the 2014 elections, Mr. Dostum became the first deputy of Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. During this time, Dostum led the northern wars against the Taliban. But after being accused of sexual misuse by Ahmad Ishchi, Mr. Dostum went home and then went into exile voluntarily in Turkey. During his four years as first vice president, he had dark relations with Ashraf Ghani and criticized him many times. He then returned to Kabul from Turkey in an anti-government political coalition. In the most recent presidential election, he supported Abdullah’s candidacy.
According to the political agreement between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, awarding the rank of Marshal to Abdul Rashid Dostum as the third Marshal of Afghanistan was part of the demands of Abdullah’s team. The political agreement states that Abdul Rashid Dostum will be promoted to the highest military rank as Marshall by presidential decree and will also be a member of the Supreme Council of Government and the National Security Council.
Dexamethasone; first effective treatment in Covid-19 patients
MSF withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi after deadly attack on maternity ward
Astronauts: To ride Falcon 9 rocket was ‘totally different’ experience
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
