Twitter bans account linked to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei
Twitter permanently banned an account believed to be linked to Iran’s supreme leader Friday after it posted a threatening image that included former President Donald Trump, NPR reported.
According to The Associated Press, the account, @khamenei_site, was linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website and the same account had previously posted portions of Khamenei’s speeches and official content.
However, a Twitter spokesperson told the AP that the account was fake, without elaborating on how it determined that.
The image that resulted in the ban, Trump playing golf in the shadow of what appears to be an aircraft, is captioned “Revenge is certain,” written in Farsi.
The same image can be found on Khamenei’s English website. Below the picture is a quote from Khamenei from last month: “Soleimani’s murderers and those who ordered his murder must face revenge. … Both the murderers and those who ordered it should know that revenge may come at any time.”
Trump and other administration officials have said the US targeted Qassem Soleimani — a powerful Iranian general and a key strategist against the U.S. — who was killed in an airstrike last year.
Trump’s social media presence was all but silenced after he was accused of inciting violence at the US Capitol on January 6. As a result, both Twitter and Facebook moved to ban him permanently from their platforms.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” a Twitter statement said.
Trump was also banned from the @POTUS account for the last days of his term and from his reelection campaign account.
Andarabi claims Taliban ‘playing for time’
Masoud Andarabi, Minister of Interior Affairs, said Saturday the Taliban is playing for time in the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha and waiting to see what the new US administration decides following the inauguration of Joe Biden last week.
Biden’s administration has confirmed that they will review the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year and that they will assess whether the Taliban has met the conditions as per the deal, which includes ensuring a reduction in violence and the cutting of all ties with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.
According to the deal, if Taliban meets the conditions, Washington will withdraw the last of its troops by May.
Andarabi meanwhile said in an interview with BBC, that the Taliban has increased the level of violence and ramped up targeted attacks across the country in a bid to pressurize the government into giving in to their demands.
He said the group wants the government to release the remaining Taliban prisoners and to accept an Islamic Emirate.
Andarabi also said the Taliban believes in conflict as a solution.
“The Taliban are waiting for the withdrawal of US forces and the group is targeting civil society activists and journalists in order to [get the government to] release more [Taliban] prisoners, as well as to impose Islamic Emirate ideology in governing,” he said.
The Interior Minister added that the Taliban attacks jeopardize all hard-won achievements of the last two decades.
“How committed are they (Taliban) to the values that we have gained with giving hundreds and thousands of sacrifices?” Andarabi asked.
The Taliban has not commented yet. The group, however, has frequently emphasized its commitment to bringing peace to Afghanistan.
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will begin in two weeks, the Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said.
This will be the first such trial to take place after a president has left office. Donald Trump meanwhile also became the first president in US history to be impeached twice.
Schumer said late Friday that Trump’s impeachment trial will begin in the week of February 8.
“The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial,” Schumer said.
The top Democratic leader in the Senate announced the schedule after reaching an agreement with Republicans, news agencies reported.
According to the timeline, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of the former president’s trial on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly riot at the US capitol on January 6.
The initial proceeding will begin Tuesday, and Trump’s legal team will have time to prepare the case before opening arguments begin in February.
The timeline amounts to a two-week delay and allows the Senate to conduct normal business as a new administration takes charge.
Trump was impeached for inciting a mob of his angry supporters who ransacked the US Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election, which Trump falsely claimed was “stolen.”
Ghani fires finance minister, appoints caretaker to the position
President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday dismissed finance minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal from his post and approved a new acting minister, said the Administrative Office of the President (AOP) in a statement.
The AOP cited a number of reasons for this move including the delay in the collection of taxes, weak management, lack of commitment to good governance, not obeying Article 77 of the Constitution, violating Presidential decrees and directions, the lack of cooperation in an assessment of illegal appointments at the ministry and for trying to prevent the assessments, the statement read.
The AOP added that Ghani approved Mohammad Khalid Payenda as acting finance minister.
Arghandiwal was a close ally of Ghani during his election campaigns and was appointed as acting minister of finance in March last year.
He received a vote of confidence from the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) in November last year.
