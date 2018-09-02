Twin Explosions Hit Kandahar City

(Last Updated On: September 02, 2018 9:13 pm)

Two back to back explosion took place in Kandahar City, a security source confirmed to Ariana News Sunday.

The security source said that the incident happened at around 08:00 p.m. local time in PD4 of the City, adding it was triggered by two planted mine explosions in the area.

According to the source, the first blast targeted policemen at a checkpoint in Kandahar City, leaving one security personnel wounded, followed by another blast in the same area which left seven injured including Kandahar’s PD14 Deputy Chief Zalmai Aslami.

No individual or group so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.