Twin Bombings Hit Wrestling Match in Kabul

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives during a wrestling match in the capital Kabul on Wednesday, and as emergency medical workers and journalists rushed to the scene, a second, much larger explosion went off, officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said a suicide bomber struck at the center and then a car bomb went off nearby.

Security officials noted that two Afghan reporters were among those killed.

The two bombings injured at least 70, said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry. Mr. Rahimi said the second blast had been caused by explosives packed into a vehicle, and he added that the toll might change.

No one immediately claimed the attacks, but the Islamic State group often carries out the attack in Afghanistan.

“An attack on civilians and media workers of the country is an attack on freedom of speech and crime against humanity,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement condemning the latest violence.

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh had earlier put the death toll at 16 people and another 60 wounded.

A similar double bombing on April 30, in which a second explosion went off among journalists covering the carnage of the first blast, killed nine reporters and photographers.