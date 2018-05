(Last Updated On: May 21, 2018 12:40 pm)

Explosions at a voters’ registration center in Kheway district of Nangarhar province on Monday killed one police soldier, local officials said.

“The two blasts took place during the voters’ registration process inside a mosque at around 9:00AM (Local Time),” the spokesman of Nangahar governor, Attaullah Khogyani said.

No group has claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

Registration for October’s parliamentary and district council elections in Afghanistan opened April 14.