Twin Blasts Hit a Branch of Salaam Telecom Company in Kabul

Two back-to-back explosions happened near a branch of Salaam Telecom Company in PD11 of Kabul City late on Friday night, an official said on Saturday.

The first blast took place at around 12pm last night as a result of explosives placed in front of the branch office of the state-run telephone company.

Shir Shah Nawabi, a media advisor for the Afghan Ministry of Telecommunication told Ariana News that the second blast happened after police arrived at the scene for investigations.

A sticky bomb attached to a nearby tree caused the second blast that led to the injury of a policeman, Mr. Nawabi added.

According to the official, the company has lost nearly one million Afghanis as a result of the explosions.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the explosions yet.

Recently, Taliban warned that the group will target the sites, employees and subscribers of Salaam Telecom Company.