Twelve members of one family killed in Paktia IED blast
At least 12 members of a family including women and children were killed in a roadside mine explosion on Sunday in Pakita province.
A family member of the victims, Noor Jan, told Ariana News, that two children were also wounded in the blast.
According to Noor Jan the incident occurred on Saturday when the family were fleeing the district to Gardez, the provincial capital. Their vehicle hit the IED in Chino village of Sayid Karam district.
Noor Jan says three women, three men and six children were killed in the blast.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
Paktia Governor’s media office has blamed Taliban for the mine blast.
“The mine was planted by Taliban insurgents on a civilian highway, causing casualties,” read the statement.
According to the statement the Taliban insurgents, who have always targeted civilians, have shown their brutality once again, martyring many of our compatriots and leaving their families in mourning.
This comes after early in the August the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a new report that in the first six months of this year, 5,321 civilians have been killed or injured, a substantial increase against the same period last year.
According to the report, the AIHRC said in 1,594 different security incidents, a total of 5,321 civilians have been killed or injured in the first six months of 2021. Among these civilian casualties, 1,677 were killed, and 3,644 were injured.
This was in comparison to 2,957, including 1,213 killed and 1,744 injured, in the first six months of last year.
The AIHRC stated that a total of 154 women were killed and 350 wounded between January and June this year.
The AIHRC once again called on all parties to the conflict to respect the demands of the AIHRC and to implement its recommendations; otherwise, the responsibilities and consequences of violations will lie with the violators, causing civilians casualties and destruction of public facilities and the personal properties.
US condemns Taliban actions, calls for urgent ceasefire
The US Embassy has condemned the Taliban’s “violent new offensive against Afghan cities” and called for the Taliban to agree to a permanent ceasefire.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the embassy stated: “This includes the unlawful seizure of Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan’s Nimroz province, the attack on Sheberghan, capital of Jowzjan province yesterday and today, and continuing efforts to take over Lashkar Gah in Helmand and provincial capitals elsewhere.”
“These Taliban actions to forcibly impose its rule are unacceptable and contradict its claim to support a negotiated settlement in the Doha peace process.
“They demonstrate wanton disregard for the welfare and rights of civilians and will worsen this country’s humanitarian crisis,” the statement read.
The embassy called for the Taliban to agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to engage fully in peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way for an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists.
Commandos launch operation to push back Taliban from Kunduz city
Afghan commandos have launched a clearance operation in Kunduz city to push back the Taliban, the Defense Ministry said.
According to the ministry, commandos have already cleared the General Raziq Square in the city and the offices of Afghan National Radio and Television (RTA).
An Afghan Special Forces commander, Taj Mohammad, says the Taliban has intensified its attacks on Kunduz city in the past 24 hours, but the group has suffered “heavy casualties.”
He assured Kunduz residents that the security forces will defend the city.
So far no details have been given on casualties.
However, video footage posted to social media platforms shows some shops and a building caught fire during clashes on Sunday morning.
The Taliban has however claimed that they have captured Kunduz province.
Afghan Air Force pilot killed in Kabul bombing, attack claimed by Taliban
An Afghan Air Force pilot was killed by a bomb in Kabul on Saturday, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.
The pilot, Hamidullah Azimi, died when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle detonated, officials said, adding that five civilians were wounded in the explosion.
Azimi was trained to fly U.S.-made UH60 Black Hawk helicopters and had served with the Afghan Air Force for almost four years, the force’s commander, Abdul Fatah Eshaqzai, told Reuters.
He had moved to Kabul with his family a year ago due to security threats, Eshaqzai added.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said in a statement that the Taliban carried out the attack.
Reuters was first to detail a Taliban campaign to assassinate pilots off-base that Afghan officials say claimed the lives of at least seven Afghan pilots before Saturday’s killing.
The Taliban has confirmed a program that would see U.S.-trained Afghan pilots “targeted and eliminated.”
U.S. and Afghan officials believe it is a deliberate effort to destroy Afghanistan’s corps of U.S.- and NATO-trained military pilots as fighting escalates across the country.
The Taliban – who have no air force – want to level the playing field as they press major ground offensives that have seen them swiftly seize territory since May.
Emboldened by Washington’s announcement that it was ending its military mission by the end of August, the Taliban has launched a military blitz across the country which has gained momentum in recent days.
On Friday the insurgents captured their first provincial capital in years when they took control of Zaranj, on the border with Iran in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.
As the Taliban eye other cities, the Afghan Air Force has played a crucial role in holding them back.
Azimi’s death came just days after the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR), in a report to the U.S. Congress, said the targeting of pilots detailed by Reuters was another “worrisome development” for the Afghan Air Force as it reels from a surge in fighting.
In its quarterly report covering the three-month period through June, SIGAR described an air force increasingly under strain and becoming less ready to fight.
Its fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters had a 39% readiness rate in June, about half the level of April and May.
“All aircraft platforms are overtaxed due to increased requests for close air support, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance missions and aerial resupply now that the (Afghan military) largely lacks U.S. air support,” the report said.
