TV Journalist Shot Dead in Kandahar City

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2018 2:52 pm)

An Afghan TV journalist was shot dead by unknown gunmen in PD9 of southern Kandahar City on Wednesday morning, local officials confirmed.

Abdul Manan Arghand, 31, who reported for Kabul News television network was killed by unknown motorcyclists while he was going to a market with his friends.

The assailants have successfully escaped from the area.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) in an online post condemned the attack and urged Afghan authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In 2017, the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) said that 20 journalist and media workers were killed in Afghanistan and called it the “bloodiest” year for journalists in the war-torn country.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assassination yet.