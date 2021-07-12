Latest News
Turkmenistan sending heavy weaponry closer to border with Afghanistan
Turkmenistan has started moving heavy weaponry, helicopters, and other aircraft closer to its border with Afghanistan, and reservists are being put on alert in the capital amid deteriorating security in Afghanistan, RFE/RL reported Monday.
A senior official at a Turkmen security agency told RFE/RL that more troops from an army garrison near the city of Mary are being sent to bolster border guard units. Mary is about 400 kilometers north of Serhetabad, a major border crossing with Afghanistan.
The official, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said additional forces sent to the border include officers as well as fighter jets and helicopters, RFE/RL reported.
According to the report, in the capital, Ashgabat, reservists are being summoned to military recruiting posts and being told to stay on alert for possible quick deployment, the official said.
The orders are so far not nationwide and are limited to just Ashgabat, he said.
The Turkmen government, which is tightly controlled and highly secretive, has made no announcement about increased security.
Turkmenistan shares an 800-kilometer border with Afghanistan, where the security situation has deteriorated sharply as Taliban fighters advance on provincial centers and even some border crossings.
Hundreds of Afghans, including soldiers and local police, have reportedly fled into other neighboring Central Asia countries, like Tajikistan.
Tajik officials last week announced they were sending an additional 20,000 troops to its border in response to the Taliban offensive.
Commander of US, NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down
The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller is stepping down Monday in a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in the country.
Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018, longer than any previous commanding general in that position and will turn over command of U.S. Forces Afghanistan to the commander of U.S. Central Command, Marine General Frank McKenzie.
NBC reported that as the head of CENTCOM, McKenzie already had authority over Afghanistan and many of the neighboring countries. He will continue to work from CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and his forward headquarters at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar.
Miller is expected to retire, three defense officials said, NBC reported.
‘New, civilised Afghan Taliban’ prefer talks to guns: Pakistan interior minister
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters on Sunday that a “new, civilised Afghan Taliban” would prefer talks to guns.
He also said Islamabad would accept any government in Afghanistan that has the backing of the Afghan people, Dawn News reported.
According to him, all stakeholders in Afghanistan should come to the negotiating tables to find a political settlement so as to ensure the country does not plunge into yet another civil war.
“The dialogue with Taliban will be in the interest of all. We will support peace in neighboring country Afghanistan,” he said.
Rashid told reporters that Pakistan wants peace in the region. “If China wanted to invest 400 billion dollars in Iran, it will not be possible without peace in Afghanistan. The train we want to bring to Uzbekistan is not possible without stability in Afghanistan. China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan are in a changed region,” he said.
Rashid also said the fencing of the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan had put Pakistan in a better position than in the past.
