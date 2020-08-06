COVID-19
Turkmenistan president sends COVID-19 tests to Afghanistan
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the President of neighboring Turkmenistan has ordered the country’s ministry of health to send COVID-19 test kits as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Turkmen TV reported the president also ordered the Foreign Ministry to deliver the tests to Afghanistan.
This comes after repeated reports that point towards the limited testing facilities and the fragile health system in the country.
Just this week, the World Bank fast-tracked additional grants to Afghanistan to help desperate families and ensure food security.
On Wednesday however, the Ministry of Public Health released details of an official survey conducted with the help of the World Health Organization that found the coronavirus has likely infected a third of the country’s population – roughly 10 million people.
The Afghan health ministry released the estimates Wednesday, saying they are based on antibody tests on about 9,500 people in 34 provinces.
Acting Health Minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani told a news conference in Kabul the survey showed 31.5 percent of Afghanistan’s population has been infected by COVID-19.
Osmani noted that 53 percent of Kabul’s nearly five million residents had contracted the coronavirus.
Officially, the number of cases reported on Thursday stood at just 36,937.
Last month, the International Federation of Red Cross warned: “Afghanistan is on the edge of potential health, social and economic catastrophes caused by COVID-19 as the disease places a crippling burden on one of the 10 most fragile states in the world.”
“The real toll of the pandemic on the Afghan population is expected to be much higher and remains under-reported due to limited testing and weak health systems,” it added.
Survey finds at least 10 million Afghans infected with COVID-19
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 10 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the country.
Addressing a press conference, acting Health Minister Jawad Osmani said according to a survey conducted across the country, 31.5 percent of Afghans – which is about 10 million people – have contracted the Coronavirus.
He said the survey had been based on antibody tests on people across the country, with technical support from the World Health Organisation.
Osmani said that 11,500 people from 34 provinces participated in the survey.
The highest infection rate was in Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million population was thought to have been infected.
Osmani said 37 percent of the population in cities and 27 percent of the population in villages have been infected with the virus.
“The studies divided 34 provinces of the country into nine zones, of which Kabul as a zone – 53 percent of its total population is affected by the Coronavirus.
He said 42.9 percent of the total population in eastern provinces had been infected along with 36.3 percent of the population in central provinces, 34.1 percent in the north and 32.4 percent of the total population in northeastern provinces.
He also said the survey found that 25.3 percent of children had contracted the virus. That was 24.2 percent of all boys in the country and 26.8 percent of all girls.
With the adult population, 35.2 percent had contracted the virus. This meant 33.9 percent of all men in the country had contracted COVID-19 and 37.2 percent of all women had been infected.
But the country of around 32 million people has only limited testing capacity and has an official recorded number of cases of just under 37,000.
Earlier Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health announced its daily updates and said 36,782 people had so far tested positive for COVID-19.
The ministry stated that so far 1,288 people had died of the virus while 25,556 had recovered.
The ministry meanwhile warned people of a second wave of the pandemic, asking the public to fully adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the continued spread of the virus.
“A second wave of the infection is happening everywhere in the world and we cannot be an exception. We will use the findings of this survey to better prepare ourselves for a possible second wave,” Osmani said.
More than 18 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus since it first emerged in China late last year.
The virus entered Afghanistan in February as thousands of migrants returned from neighbouring Iran, which at the time was the region’s worst-hit nation for the virus.
Since then Afghanistan has been ravaged by COVID-19.
A survey on the mortality rate of coronavirus in Afghanistan is now under way.
World Bank approves COVID-19 aid package of $380m for Afghanistan
The World Bank has approved a financial package of $380 million to help Afghanistan cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Afghan families.
The money will go towards helping households, support critical food supply chains, and provide emergency support to farmers.
The aid package, from dozens of donors, is made up of two grants that will go towards specific projects.
#خبر: بانک جهانی امروز بسته جدید کمک مالی بلاعوض به ارزش مجموعی ۳۸۰ میلیون دالر امریکایی را به منظور کاهش اثرات اقتصادی ویروس کووید-۱۹ بالای خانواده های فقیر و بی بضاعت و تامین مصوونیت غذایی در افغانستان تصویب کرد. جزییات بیشتر این خبر را اینجا بخوانید:https://t.co/L5qr0XmtVb pic.twitter.com/LnkVOB8VPu
— World Bank South Asia (@WorldBankSAsia) August 5, 2020
“The living conditions of millions of Afghan families have severely worsened due to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“These grants will help the Government of Afghanistan address the urgent needs of most households and ensure that Afghan farmers can continue to produce food at a time when imports and exports are severely disrupted. This will extend economic opportunities and create jobs for the wider rural population,” he said.
A $280 million grant will fund the COVID-19 Relief Effort for Afghan Communities and Households (REACH) Project.
This project will benefit some 2.9 million households across Afghanistan.
The second grant, of $100 million, will fund the Emergency Agriculture and Food Supply Project (EATS).
The project aims to improve food security by increasing local food production and strengthening critical commercial food supply chains, especially wheat as the staple crop for over 70 percent of the Afghan population.
The project will also provide short-term employment in rural areas in the development of productive assets such as irrigation schemes.
In rural areas, measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted farming, leaving Afghan farmers unable to sow their crops on time, while in urban areas food prices are rising with shortages of food supply becoming more urgent.
According to the World Bank, the COVID-19 Relief Effort for Afghan Communities and Households Project will be implemented through the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD), the Independent Directorate for Local Governance (IDLG), and the Kabul Municipality.
