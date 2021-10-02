Turkish Red Crescent sending aid to feed displaced Afghans

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2021)

The Turkish Red Crescent is sending aid to Afghanistan to feed internally displaced people in desperate need of humanitarian aid, the organisation’s head said on Friday.

Half a million people have been displaced in Afghanistan in recent months, according to U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, a number which would grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.

Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kinik said the shipment of food would be sent from Pakistan towards Kabul on Saturday and provide for 16,000 people for a month.

“There is a serious food crisis right now. Public order needs to be provided for local production,” he told Reuters by telephone, citing a halt in international trade, drought and a decline in international aid as reasons for the problem.

He said the Turkish Red Crescent had provided support to areas under Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) control before U.S. troops pulled out and there had been no problem in providing aid after the withdrawal.

“The Taliban (IEA) appointed an authority to the head of the Afghan Red Crescent for the transition process,” he said, adding that they were cooperating to bring humanitarian aid to Afghans.

The Turkish Red Crescent had provided some $250,000 since 2018 to Afghans who established their own businesses after returning to the country and would increase the amount, he said.

Turkey hosts about 300,000 Afghan refugees.