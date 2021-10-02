Latest News
Turkish Red Crescent sending aid to feed displaced Afghans
The Turkish Red Crescent is sending aid to Afghanistan to feed internally displaced people in desperate need of humanitarian aid, the organisation’s head said on Friday.
Half a million people have been displaced in Afghanistan in recent months, according to U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, a number which would grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.
Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kinik said the shipment of food would be sent from Pakistan towards Kabul on Saturday and provide for 16,000 people for a month.
“There is a serious food crisis right now. Public order needs to be provided for local production,” he told Reuters by telephone, citing a halt in international trade, drought and a decline in international aid as reasons for the problem.
He said the Turkish Red Crescent had provided support to areas under Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) control before U.S. troops pulled out and there had been no problem in providing aid after the withdrawal.
“The Taliban (IEA) appointed an authority to the head of the Afghan Red Crescent for the transition process,” he said, adding that they were cooperating to bring humanitarian aid to Afghans.
The Turkish Red Crescent had provided some $250,000 since 2018 to Afghans who established their own businesses after returning to the country and would increase the amount, he said.
Turkey hosts about 300,000 Afghan refugees.
IEA say they have raided Daesh hideout north of Kabul
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces raided a Daesh (ISIS-K) hideout north of Kabul on Friday, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants, an IEA spokesman said.
Since the IEA’s takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, there has been an increase in attacks by Daesh militants targeting IEA members.
The IEA and Daesh are enemies, and the attacks have raised the specter of a wider conflict between the long-time rivals.
In late August, a Daesh suicide bomber targeted U.S. evacuation efforts outside Kabul international airport in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.
IEA spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that Friday’s raid took place in the city of Charikar in Parwan province. He did not provide more details.
The raid followed an arrest by the IEA of two Daesh members linked to a roadside bombing that targeted their vehicle in the city, wounding four IEA force, Karimi said. The two were questioned and the information they provided helped the IEA identify the hideout, he added.
Daesh is based largely in eastern Nangarhar province but the group has ramped up attacks across Afghanistan since the IEA takeover.
Several IEA force have been killed in Daesh attacks in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. In response, the IEA have carried out crackdowns in Nangarhar.
Kabul airport making efforts to resume full operation of int’l flights
International flights at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan are gradually resuming operation as maintenance and repair work is underway.
The Afghan aviation industry has been hit hard by the recent power shift. According to the airport, some Pakistani and Iranian airlines have restarted flights, but they are chartered by the UN and NGO’s, and tickets have become very expensive.
Technical issues at the Kabul airport also present challenges. Chartered flights and deliveries of humanitarian aid can be made between 06:00 and 18:00. But commercial flights have not fully restarted. Prices are likely to remain high due to overwhelming demand.
Abdul Hadi Hamadani, general director of the Kabul International Airport, said the staff is working with international technical teams towards the full recovery of operation of the airport.
“Our technical team has been working with the technical teams of the UAE and Qatar to resolve the relevant problems as quickly as possible. We are making our best effort to coordinate with relevant departments to decrease the ticket prices,” Hamadani said.
The interim government has announced its readiness to help restart international commercial flights, and the top issues will be price regulation and increasing the airport’s capacity.
IEA wants friendly relations with all countries
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, said that Afghanistan wants good ties with all countries.
Deputy PM on Thursday met with a number of Ambassadors of foreign countries in Kabul, where he assured the diplomats of having friendly relations with all nations.
“If anyone has a problem with us, we are ready to solve it through dialogue. Our government has no will or policy to harm anyone [other countries]. Afghanistan will be a safe home in the future,” Baradar said.
He emphasized: “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to have good relations with the countries of the world.”
Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who also attended the meeting, called on the foreign diplomats to engage with the new government.
“We respect the demands and interests of other countries, and in return, we urge them to have engagement with the Taliban. The Doha Agreement not only paved the way for US [troops] withdrawal from Afghanistan but also marked a new chapter in the Taliban’s relations with other countries.”
