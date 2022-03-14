Turkish FM ‘advises’ IEA officials on what’s needed to gain int’l recognition

(Last Updated On: March 14, 2022)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he advised Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on what steps need to be taken for the Afghan government to gain international recognition.

“We told them in a very friendly fashion which steps should be taken for international recognition,” Cavusoglu told a press conference.

He said that they focused on the importance of recognition for the Afghan people.

“Without the recognition, many of the problems will not be resolved. There are lots of different types of humanitarian assistance and aid initiatives but without the recognition, they won’t be able to overcome the obstacles.”

Cavusoglu said the Afghan government needs to take certain steps including inclusivity.

“We hear positive messages or announcements but then the action doesn’t follow. We don’t need to hear more messages. We need to see the actions,” Cavusoglu said.

He stated that Turkey is not in a rush to recognize the new government in Afghanistan.

On the issue of airports in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said that Turkey and Qatar have their agreement in place on how to run and operate the airport, but an agreement with the Afghan interim government has yet to be reached.

“We told them about the projects. We don’t see it as a means of profit, we see it as a support for their development,” Cavusoglu said.

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Turkey mainly to participate in a diplomatic forum in Antalya. On the sidelines of the meeting, he also met with several foreign diplomats.